Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for Surprise Coachella Appearance During Daniel Caesar's Set

Justin Bieber treated festival-goers to an impromptu performance this weekend.

The Grammy Award winner, 28, joined pal Daniel Caesar onstage Friday for a surprise appearance on the opening day of the Coachella 2022, amid the event's triumphant return after two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As an added treat, Bieber went shirtless in a backwards Phillies baseball cap and baggy jeans that showed off the waistband of his Calvin Klein tighty whities.

He and Caesar, 27, performed their chart-topping single "Peaches" from Bieber's sixth studio album Justice, after the track earned four Grammy nods, including song of the year. Although Giveon, who is also featured on the track, is slated to perform at the festival on Saturday, he did not join the duo onstage.

"Give it up for my friend Justin Bieber, man!" Caesar told the audience as they wrapped up the special performance.

Bieber's surprise appearance comes amid his Justice world tour, after he bounced back from a COVID-19 diagnosis that forced him to postpone his Las Vegas concert date in February.

The Changes artist previously opened up about performing his first show in three years at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for New Years Eve 2020 in a PEOPLE exclusive clip from his Amazon Studios' Prime Video documentary Justin Bieber: Our World.

"I definitely felt the nerves leading up to it," he said. "I think sometimes nerves are coming from a good place, because you care."

"There's a lot of moments that I messed up. But I think being okay with your little mistakes… I mean, nothing's going to be perfect," Bieber added. "So next time, you just take those mistakes and you do it better. That's life. You want to get better at something, you gotta be willing to make mistakes. I heard this saying like, 'You miss all the shots you don't take.' So you take the shot. If you miss, you miss, but at least you tried."

Bieber most recently attended the 64th Grammy Awards earlier this month, walking the red carpet with wife Hailey Bieber.