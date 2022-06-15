Justin Bieber's wife Hailey gives update after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis: 'Getting better every day'

Justin Bieber is staying positive after revealing to fans last week that half of his face is paralyzed due to a medical condition.

The "Yummy" singer, 28, revealed on Instagram Friday that he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a neurological disorder characterized by facial nerve paralysis.

According to Mayo Clinic, the syndrome is more common in people over the age of 60 and is triggered by the same virus that causes chickenpox and shingles.

Bieber gave a health update Sunday on his Instagram story with a hopeful and spiritual message about his recovery.

"Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me," Bieber wrote. "This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I'm facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime, Jesus is with me."

The 28-year-old pop singer recently announced he was pausing his Justice World Tour due to illness, hours before his first slated concert in Toronto.

The music artist's condition has led him to cancel Justice World Tour shows in Toronto and New York, which he said he's physically "not capable" of doing. Here's everything we know about Ramsay Hunt syndrome and Justin Bieber's recovery.

What's the latest on Justin Bieber's recovery?

Bieber said on Sunday that "each day has gotten better" as he recovers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

After revealing his diagnosis Friday, he followed up with an Instagram post saying that it's "been getting progressively harder to eat" due to his face paralysis, which he described as "frustrating."

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?: What to know after Justin Bieber was diagnosed

What has Hailey Bieber said about Justin Bieber's recovery?

During an appearance on "Good Morning America" Wednesday, Bieber's wife Hailey gave an update on her husband's health.

"He’s doing really well. He’s getting better every single day," Hailey said. "He's feeling a lot better and, obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen but he's going to be totally OK."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" on Jan. 27, 2022.

The 25-year-old said the outpouring of support for Bieber " has been really amazing."

Story continues

"Every single person has sent well wishes, advice, recommendations. It's actually been really amazing," Hailey added. "I'm just grateful that he's fine."

When will Justin Bieber's concerts resume?

Due to Bieber's medical condition, the Justice World Tour shows scheduled for June 13 and June 14 in New York City were postponed.

"Justin is receiving the best medical care possible and is determined to resume the tour as soon as he and the doctors feel he is able to continue," the concert's Instagram page posted Sunday.

The singer is still scheduled to attend the concert scheduled for Thursday in Philadelphia as well as Friday's show in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Will Justin Bieber make a full recovery?

A person’s chances of recovery are better if they start treatment within three days after symptoms set in, according to the Mount Sinai Health System. In Bieber's Friday video, he said his face "will go back to normal."

'This ain't it': Justin Bieber reveals he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, half-paralyzed face:

"I'm doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal," he said. " It's just time, and we don't know how much time it's gonna be, but it's gonna be OK. And I have hope, and I trust God, and I trust that... it's all for a reason."

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

"I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," Bieber said in the video.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome, also called herpes zoster oticus and Ramsay Hunt Syndrome type II, occurs “when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

It is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which is the same virus that causes chickenpox and shingles. But after a case of chicken pox is resolved, the virus can still reactivate years later.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome mainly affects adults over the age of 60, and it is considered rare in children, according to the Mount Sinai Health System.

What are Justin Bieber's symptoms?

Bieber's main symptom from the syndrome outbreak is face paralysis, which is one of the two main symptoms

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking," the singer said, referencing the left side of his face. "I can't smile on that side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

But Ramsay Hunt syndrome can also show up as a red, painful rash with blisters full of fluid around one ear, according to the Mayo Clinic.

People who have Ramsay Hunt syndrome may require medications including antiviral drugs, corticosteroids, anti-anxiety medications and other pain relievers.

More: Justin Bieber gets candid on wife Hailey's 'really scary' stroke-like symptoms, blood clot

Justin Bieber’s Lyme disease diagnosis: What are symptoms, treatments?

Contributing: Charles Trepany, Marina Pitofsky, Edward Segarra

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Justin Bieber update on face paralysis, Ramsay Hunt: What we know