Justin Bieber gives health update after facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Justin Bieber has shared a positive health update with fans, after revealing he has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome last year.

The singer, 29, announced his diagnosis in June as he said he was suffering with “full paralysis” on one side of his face, and was forced to cancel a series of shows at the time.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome occurs when a shingles outbreak affects facial nerves near the ear, and can cause deafness as well as immobility in the face.

On Wednesday, Bieber took to Instagram Stories to update his 281 million followers on his progress as he posted a video.

Justin Bieber posted a video of him smiling, after suffering facial paralysis (Justin Bieber/Instagram)

The Canadian star was seen in the clip looking from side to side with the caption: “Wait for it…”, before flashing a huge smile from ear-to-ear, showing that his facial paralysis had subsided.

This is a massive improvement for Bieber compared to a few months ago, when he was seen in a clip unable to blink one eye or make an expression on one side of his face.

Bieber told fans at the time: “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis in this side of my face".

Bieber had shared his hopes for recovery from his condition last year (Justin Bieber Instagram)

The Yummy singer said that he was “making my health a priority” as he announced that he was postponing the remainder of his shows for his Justice World tour.

Bieber explained: “After getting offstage the exhaustion overtook me and I realised I need to make my health the priority right now.

“So I’m going to take a break from touring right now. I’m going to be OK but I need to take time to rest and get better.

“Thank you for all your prayers and support throughout all this. I love you all passionately.”

After rescheduling concert dates, it was announced earlier this month that Bieber had officially cancelled his tour, as he continues to battle his condition.

Bieber still had shows to perform across the US, Australia and Europe and the UK at the time of the cancellation announcement.