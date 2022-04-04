These Are Your 2022 Grammy Winners - So Far!

Njera Perkins
·7 min read
US singer Olivia Rodrigo arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
US singer Olivia Rodrigo arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The first winners for the 2022 Grammy Awards have already been announced! Early winners include Jon Batiste, Questlove, Silk Sonic, St. Vincent, and Jazmine Sullivan, who picked up her very first Grammy. Olivia Rodrigo could be in for a historic night; she's already won the award for best pop solo performance and best new artist.

This year's nominees were announced on Nov. 23 at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, and leading the pack with the most noms is Jon Batiste with 11 total. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. trailed behind with eight nominations each in categories that included record of the year, album of the year, and song of the year. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo also joined the pool of the artists with multiple nominations, snagging seven noms each. Some standout artists who are this year's first-time nominees are Rodrigo, Saweetie, and Selena Gomez.

Rodrigo could make history if she wins all four general field categories she's nominated for - which will make her the second woman and the second-youngest person to ever do so! Also among the historic Grammy nomination class is JAY-Z, whose three nominations that include best rap song, put him at a whopping 83 total in his career, pushing the icon past Quincy Jones and Paul McCartney with the most nominations in Grammy history!

Check out the full list of winners for the 2022 Grammys as the winners are named.

Related: From JAY-Z to Olivia Rodrigo, Here Are All the 2022 Grammy Nominees Who Set New Records

RECORD OF THE YEAR
"I Still Have Faith in You" by ABBA
"Freedom" by Jon Batiste
"I Get a Kick Out of You" by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
"Peaches" by Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
"Right on Time" by Brandi Carlile
"Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat feat. SZA
"Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish
"Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" by Lil Nas X
"Drivers License" by Olivia Rodrigo
"Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"We Are" by Jon Batiste
"Love For Sale" by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
"Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)" by Justin Bieber
"Planet Her" (Deluxe) by Doja Cat
"Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish
"Back of My Mind" by H.E.R.
"Montero" by Lil Nas X
"Sour" by Olivia Rodrigo
"Evermore" by Taylor Swift
"Donda" by Kanye West

SONG OF THE YEAR
"Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic

BEST NEW ARTIST
Olivia Rodrigo

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
"Drivers License" by Olivia Rodrigo

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
"I Get a Kick Out of You" by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
"Lonely" by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
"Butter" by BTS
"Higher Power" by Coldplay
"Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat feat. SZA

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
"Love for Sale" by Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
"Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)" by Justin Bieber
"Planet Her (Deluxe)" by Doja Cat
"Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish
"Positions" by Ariana Grande
"Sour" by Olivia Rodrigo

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING
"Alive" by Rüfüs Du Sol

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
"Subconsciously" by Black Coffee

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
"Tree Falls" by Taylor Eigsti

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
"Making a Fire" by Foo Fighters

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
"The Alien" by Dream Theater

BEST ROCK SONG
"Waiting on a War" by Foo Fighters

BEST ROCK ALBUM
"Medicine at Midnight" by Foo Fighters

BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
"Daddy's Home" by St. Vincent

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
TIE
"Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic
"Pick Up Your Feelings" by Jazmine Sullivan

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
"Fight For You" by H.E.R.

BEST R&B SONG
"Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic

BEST R&B ALBUM
"Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies" by Snoh Aalegra
"We Are" by Jon Batiste
"Gold-Diggers Sound" by Leon Bridges
"Back of My Mind" by H.E.R.

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM
"Table For Two" by Lucky Daye

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
"Family Ties" by Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE
"Hurricane" by Kanye West featuring the Weeknd & Lil Baby

BEST RAP SONG
"Jail" by Kanye West feat. JAY-Z

BEST RAP ALBUM
"Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, the Creator

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
"You Should Probably Leave" by Chris Stapleton

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
"Younger Me" by Brothers Osborne

BEST COUNTRY SONG
"Cold" by Chris Stapleton

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
"Starting Over" by Chris Stapleton

BEST NEW AGE ALBUM
"Divine Tides" by Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej

BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO
"Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)" by Chick Corea, soloist

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM
"Songwrights Apothecary Lab" by Esperanza Spalding

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
"Skyline" by Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette, and Gonzalo Rubalcaba

BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM
"For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver" by Christian McBride Big Band

BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM
"Mirror Mirror" by Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG
"Never Lost" by CeCe Winans

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG
"Believe For It" by CeCe Winans

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM
"Believe For It" by CeCe Winans

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM
"Old Church Basement" by Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music

BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM
"My Savior" by Carrie Underwood

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM
"Mendó" by Alex Cuba

BEST MÚSICA URBANA ALBUM
"El Último Tour Del Mundo" by Bad Bunny

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
"Origen" by Juanes

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM
"A Mis 80's" by Vicente Fernández

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM
"Salswing!" by Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE
"Cry" by Jon Batiste

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG
"Cry" by Jon Batiste

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM
"Native Sons" by Los Lobos

BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM
"My Bluegrass Heart" by Béla Fleck

BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM
"I Be Trying" by Cedric Burnside

BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM
"662" by Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

BEST FOLK ALBUM
"They're Calling Me Home" by Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM
"Kau Ka Pe'a" by Kalani Pe'a

BEST REGGAE ALBUM
"Beauty in the Silence" by Soja

BEST GLOBAL MUSIC PERFORMANCE
"Mohabbat" by Arooj Aftab

BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM
"Mother Nature" by Angelique Kidjo

BEST CHILDREN'S MUSIC ALBUM
"A Colorful World" by Falu

BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM
"Carry On: Reflections For a New Generation From John Lewis" by Don Cheadle

BEST COMEDY ALBUM
"Sincerely Louis CK" by Louis C.K.

BEST MUSIC FILM
"Summer of Soul"

BEST MUSIC VIDEO
"Freedom" by Jon Batiste

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
"All Eyes on Me" by Bo Burnham from Inside

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM
"The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical" by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
"The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
TIE
"The Queen's Gambit," Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
"Soul," Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross, composers

BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION
"Eberhard" by Lyle Mays

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA
"Meta Knight's Revenge" by The 8-Bit Big Band feat. Button Masher from Kirby Superstar

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS
"To the Edge of Longing" by Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra, and Julia Bullock

BEST RECORDING PACKAGE
"Pakelang" by 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group and The Chairman Crossover Big Band

BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE
"All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition" by George Harrison

BEST ALBUM NOTES
"The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966" by Louis Armstrong

BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM
"Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)" by Joni Mitchell

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL
"Love For Sale" by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Jack Antonoff

BEST REMIXED RECORDING
"Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)" by Deftones

BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM
"Alicia" by Alicia Keys

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL
"Chanticleer Sings Christmas" by Chanticleer

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL
Judith Sherman

BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE
"Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3" by Philadelphia Orchestra

BEST OPERA RECORDING
"Glass: Akhnaten" by The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE
"Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand'"

BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE
"Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears" by Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax

BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO
"Alone Together" by Jennifer Koh

BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM
"Mythologies" by Virginie D'Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto, and Emilio D. Miler

BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM
"Women Warriors - The Voices of Change" by Amy Andersson

BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION
"Caroline Shaw: Narrow Sea" by Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish, and So Percussion

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Grammys 2022 Winners List (Updating Live)

    After a two-month delay, the Grammys are finally here. The 64th Grammy Awards ceremony, celebrating the greatest achievements in popular music over the past year, kicked off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Sunday with the pre-telecast. The live ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. PT at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Trevor […]

  • All the outfits celebrities wore at the 2022 Grammys

    Celebrities like Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo wore stunning ensembles to the 64th Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

  • Grammys 2022 live: Brandi Carlile, Nas, Chris Stapleton deliver stirring performances

    The 64th annual Grammy Awards take the show from LA to Las Vegas, and we're updating live highlights and winners from music's biggest night.

  • 'Embarrassing': Ducks rip Coyotes' Jay Beagle for cross-check, 'cowardly' fight on Troy Terry

    The Ducks didn't appreciate a cross-check and the subsequent punches thrown by Arizona Coyotes forward Jay Beagle during Friday night's game.

  • 2022 Grammy Awards Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

    Who will win the Grammy for Album of the Year? Song of the Year? Read on to find out

  • Grammy Awards 2022: Main winners and nominees

    See who has been nominated in the main categories at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

  • The gaps in Trump's phone logs during January 6 Capitol riot are 'suspiciously tailored to the heart of the events,' Rep. Raskin says

    "It's a very unusual thing for us to find that suddenly everything goes dark for a seven-hour period," Rep. Jamie Raskin said Sunday.

  • Live updates from the 2022 Grammys: Billie Eilish performs, Joni Mitchell presents

    Join The Times' music team live from Las Vegas as we break down the 64th Grammy Awards, from the biggest winners to the most talked-about performances.

  • SNL’s Michael Che Knocks Jada Pinkett Smith in Fierce Chris Rock Defense

    NBCWith his stand-up tour in New Jersey this weekend, it must have been tempting for Chris Rock to drop by his old stomping grounds to address what went down with Will Smith at the Oscars just six days ago. But instead, it was left to “Weekend Update” co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che to come to his defense. And they held nothing back.“Intelligence officials are saying that Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about how badly the Russian military is performing in Ukraine,” Jos

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Coyotes players, broadcasters embarrass themselves harder than Zegras ever could

    Jay Beagle's violent response to Trevor Zegras's latest incredible goal reflects poorly — and accurately — on a franchise simply lagging behind the others.

  • Zegras, Ducks snap 11-game skid with 5-0 win over Coyotes

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trevor Zegras had another lacrosse-style goal, Isac Lundestrom had two goals and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Anaheim Ducks snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night. Stolarz, in his first start since March 12 after missing eight games, had his sixth shutout in 56 career games. Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist, and Gerry Mayhew also scored for the Ducks, who had th

  • Ducks' Trevor Zegras rips Jay Beagle for 'embarrassing' attack on Troy Terry

    Ducks rookie sensation Trevor Zegras was fuming over Jay Beagle's antics toward teammate Troy Terry late in the third period of Anaheim's blowout win.

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.