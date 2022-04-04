These Are Your 2022 Grammy Winners - So Far!

US singer Olivia Rodrigo arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The first winners for the 2022 Grammy Awards have already been announced! Early winners include Jon Batiste, Questlove, Silk Sonic, St. Vincent, and Jazmine Sullivan, who picked up her very first Grammy. Olivia Rodrigo could be in for a historic night; she's already won the award for best pop solo performance and best new artist.

This year's nominees were announced on Nov. 23 at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, and leading the pack with the most noms is Jon Batiste with 11 total. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. trailed behind with eight nominations each in categories that included record of the year, album of the year, and song of the year. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo also joined the pool of the artists with multiple nominations, snagging seven noms each. Some standout artists who are this year's first-time nominees are Rodrigo, Saweetie, and Selena Gomez.

Rodrigo could make history if she wins all four general field categories she's nominated for - which will make her the second woman and the second-youngest person to ever do so! Also among the historic Grammy nomination class is JAY-Z, whose three nominations that include best rap song, put him at a whopping 83 total in his career, pushing the icon past Quincy Jones and Paul McCartney with the most nominations in Grammy history!

Check out the full list of winners for the 2022 Grammys as the winners are named.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"I Still Have Faith in You" by ABBA

"Freedom" by Jon Batiste

"I Get a Kick Out of You" by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

"Peaches" by Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

"Right on Time" by Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat feat. SZA

"Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" by Lil Nas X

"Drivers License" by Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"We Are" by Jon Batiste

"Love For Sale" by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

"Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)" by Justin Bieber

"Planet Her" (Deluxe) by Doja Cat

"Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish

"Back of My Mind" by H.E.R.

"Montero" by Lil Nas X

"Sour" by Olivia Rodrigo

"Evermore" by Taylor Swift

"Donda" by Kanye West

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic

BEST NEW ARTIST

Olivia Rodrigo

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Drivers License" by Olivia Rodrigo

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"I Get a Kick Out of You" by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

"Lonely" by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

"Butter" by BTS

"Higher Power" by Coldplay

"Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat feat. SZA

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

"Love for Sale" by Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

"Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)" by Justin Bieber

"Planet Her (Deluxe)" by Doja Cat

"Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish

"Positions" by Ariana Grande

"Sour" by Olivia Rodrigo

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING

"Alive" by Rüfüs Du Sol

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

"Subconsciously" by Black Coffee

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

"Tree Falls" by Taylor Eigsti

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

"Making a Fire" by Foo Fighters

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

"The Alien" by Dream Theater

BEST ROCK SONG

"Waiting on a War" by Foo Fighters

BEST ROCK ALBUM

"Medicine at Midnight" by Foo Fighters

BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

"Daddy's Home" by St. Vincent

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

TIE

"Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings" by Jazmine Sullivan

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

"Fight For You" by H.E.R.

BEST R&B SONG

"Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic

BEST R&B ALBUM

"Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies" by Snoh Aalegra

"We Are" by Jon Batiste

"Gold-Diggers Sound" by Leon Bridges

"Back of My Mind" by H.E.R.

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

"Table For Two" by Lucky Daye

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

"Family Ties" by Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

"Hurricane" by Kanye West featuring the Weeknd & Lil Baby

BEST RAP SONG

"Jail" by Kanye West feat. JAY-Z

BEST RAP ALBUM

"Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, the Creator

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

"You Should Probably Leave" by Chris Stapleton

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"Younger Me" by Brothers Osborne

BEST COUNTRY SONG

"Cold" by Chris Stapleton

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

"Starting Over" by Chris Stapleton

BEST NEW AGE ALBUM

"Divine Tides" by Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej

BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO

"Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)" by Chick Corea, soloist

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

"Songwrights Apothecary Lab" by Esperanza Spalding

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

"Skyline" by Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette, and Gonzalo Rubalcaba

BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM

"For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver" by Christian McBride Big Band

BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM

"Mirror Mirror" by Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG

"Never Lost" by CeCe Winans

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG

"Believe For It" by CeCe Winans

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

"Believe For It" by CeCe Winans

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

"Old Church Basement" by Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music

BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM

"My Savior" by Carrie Underwood

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

"Mendó" by Alex Cuba

BEST MÚSICA URBANA ALBUM

"El Último Tour Del Mundo" by Bad Bunny

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

"Origen" by Juanes

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM

"A Mis 80's" by Vicente Fernández

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM

"Salswing!" by Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE

"Cry" by Jon Batiste

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG

"Cry" by Jon Batiste

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

"Native Sons" by Los Lobos

BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM

"My Bluegrass Heart" by Béla Fleck

BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM

"I Be Trying" by Cedric Burnside

BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM

"662" by Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

BEST FOLK ALBUM

"They're Calling Me Home" by Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM

"Kau Ka Pe'a" by Kalani Pe'a

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

"Beauty in the Silence" by Soja

BEST GLOBAL MUSIC PERFORMANCE

"Mohabbat" by Arooj Aftab

BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM

"Mother Nature" by Angelique Kidjo

BEST CHILDREN'S MUSIC ALBUM

"A Colorful World" by Falu

BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM

"Carry On: Reflections For a New Generation From John Lewis" by Don Cheadle

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

"Sincerely Louis CK" by Louis C.K.

BEST MUSIC FILM

"Summer of Soul"

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

"Freedom" by Jon Batiste

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

"All Eyes on Me" by Bo Burnham from Inside

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

"The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical" by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

"The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

TIE

"The Queen's Gambit," Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

"Soul," Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross, composers

BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION

"Eberhard" by Lyle Mays

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA

"Meta Knight's Revenge" by The 8-Bit Big Band feat. Button Masher from Kirby Superstar

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS

"To the Edge of Longing" by Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra, and Julia Bullock

BEST RECORDING PACKAGE

"Pakelang" by 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group and The Chairman Crossover Big Band

BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE

"All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition" by George Harrison

BEST ALBUM NOTES

"The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966" by Louis Armstrong

BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM

"Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)" by Joni Mitchell

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL

"Love For Sale" by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

BEST REMIXED RECORDING

"Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)" by Deftones

BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM

"Alicia" by Alicia Keys

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL

"Chanticleer Sings Christmas" by Chanticleer

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL

Judith Sherman

BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE

"Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3" by Philadelphia Orchestra

BEST OPERA RECORDING

"Glass: Akhnaten" by The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE

"Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand'"

BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE

"Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears" by Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax

BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO

"Alone Together" by Jennifer Koh

BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM

"Mythologies" by Virginie D'Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto, and Emilio D. Miler

BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM

"Women Warriors - The Voices of Change" by Amy Andersson

BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION

"Caroline Shaw: Narrow Sea" by Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish, and So Percussion