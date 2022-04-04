These Are Your 2022 Grammy Winners - So Far!
The first winners for the 2022 Grammy Awards have already been announced! Early winners include Jon Batiste, Questlove, Silk Sonic, St. Vincent, and Jazmine Sullivan, who picked up her very first Grammy. Olivia Rodrigo could be in for a historic night; she's already won the award for best pop solo performance and best new artist.
This year's nominees were announced on Nov. 23 at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, and leading the pack with the most noms is Jon Batiste with 11 total. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. trailed behind with eight nominations each in categories that included record of the year, album of the year, and song of the year. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo also joined the pool of the artists with multiple nominations, snagging seven noms each. Some standout artists who are this year's first-time nominees are Rodrigo, Saweetie, and Selena Gomez.
Rodrigo could make history if she wins all four general field categories she's nominated for - which will make her the second woman and the second-youngest person to ever do so! Also among the historic Grammy nomination class is JAY-Z, whose three nominations that include best rap song, put him at a whopping 83 total in his career, pushing the icon past Quincy Jones and Paul McCartney with the most nominations in Grammy history!
Check out the full list of winners for the 2022 Grammys as the winners are named.
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"I Still Have Faith in You" by ABBA
"Freedom" by Jon Batiste
"I Get a Kick Out of You" by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
"Peaches" by Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
"Right on Time" by Brandi Carlile
"Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat feat. SZA
"Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish
"Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" by Lil Nas X
"Drivers License" by Olivia Rodrigo
"Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"We Are" by Jon Batiste
"Love For Sale" by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
"Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)" by Justin Bieber
"Planet Her" (Deluxe) by Doja Cat
"Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish
"Back of My Mind" by H.E.R.
"Montero" by Lil Nas X
"Sour" by Olivia Rodrigo
"Evermore" by Taylor Swift
"Donda" by Kanye West
SONG OF THE YEAR
"Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic
BEST NEW ARTIST
Olivia Rodrigo
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
"Drivers License" by Olivia Rodrigo
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
"I Get a Kick Out of You" by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
"Lonely" by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
"Butter" by BTS
"Higher Power" by Coldplay
"Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat feat. SZA
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
"Love for Sale" by Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
"Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)" by Justin Bieber
"Planet Her (Deluxe)" by Doja Cat
"Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish
"Positions" by Ariana Grande
"Sour" by Olivia Rodrigo
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING
"Alive" by Rüfüs Du Sol
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
"Subconsciously" by Black Coffee
BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
"Tree Falls" by Taylor Eigsti
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
"Making a Fire" by Foo Fighters
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
"The Alien" by Dream Theater
BEST ROCK SONG
"Waiting on a War" by Foo Fighters
BEST ROCK ALBUM
"Medicine at Midnight" by Foo Fighters
BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
"Daddy's Home" by St. Vincent
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
TIE
"Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic
"Pick Up Your Feelings" by Jazmine Sullivan
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
"Fight For You" by H.E.R.
BEST R&B SONG
"Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic
BEST R&B ALBUM
"Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies" by Snoh Aalegra
"We Are" by Jon Batiste
"Gold-Diggers Sound" by Leon Bridges
"Back of My Mind" by H.E.R.
BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM
"Table For Two" by Lucky Daye
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
"Family Ties" by Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE
"Hurricane" by Kanye West featuring the Weeknd & Lil Baby
BEST RAP SONG
"Jail" by Kanye West feat. JAY-Z
BEST RAP ALBUM
"Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, the Creator
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
"You Should Probably Leave" by Chris Stapleton
BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
"Younger Me" by Brothers Osborne
BEST COUNTRY SONG
"Cold" by Chris Stapleton
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
"Starting Over" by Chris Stapleton
BEST NEW AGE ALBUM
"Divine Tides" by Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej
BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO
"Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)" by Chick Corea, soloist
BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM
"Songwrights Apothecary Lab" by Esperanza Spalding
BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
"Skyline" by Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette, and Gonzalo Rubalcaba
BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM
"For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver" by Christian McBride Big Band
BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM
"Mirror Mirror" by Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG
"Never Lost" by CeCe Winans
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG
"Believe For It" by CeCe Winans
BEST GOSPEL ALBUM
"Believe For It" by CeCe Winans
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM
"Old Church Basement" by Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music
BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM
"My Savior" by Carrie Underwood
BEST LATIN POP ALBUM
"Mendó" by Alex Cuba
BEST MÚSICA URBANA ALBUM
"El Último Tour Del Mundo" by Bad Bunny
BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
"Origen" by Juanes
BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM
"A Mis 80's" by Vicente Fernández
BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM
"Salswing!" by Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE
"Cry" by Jon Batiste
BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG
"Cry" by Jon Batiste
BEST AMERICANA ALBUM
"Native Sons" by Los Lobos
BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM
"My Bluegrass Heart" by Béla Fleck
BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM
"I Be Trying" by Cedric Burnside
BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM
"662" by Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
BEST FOLK ALBUM
"They're Calling Me Home" by Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM
"Kau Ka Pe'a" by Kalani Pe'a
BEST REGGAE ALBUM
"Beauty in the Silence" by Soja
BEST GLOBAL MUSIC PERFORMANCE
"Mohabbat" by Arooj Aftab
BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM
"Mother Nature" by Angelique Kidjo
BEST CHILDREN'S MUSIC ALBUM
"A Colorful World" by Falu
BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM
"Carry On: Reflections For a New Generation From John Lewis" by Don Cheadle
BEST COMEDY ALBUM
"Sincerely Louis CK" by Louis C.K.
BEST MUSIC FILM
"Summer of Soul"
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
"Freedom" by Jon Batiste
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
"All Eyes on Me" by Bo Burnham from Inside
BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM
"The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical" by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
"The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
TIE
"The Queen's Gambit," Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
"Soul," Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross, composers
BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION
"Eberhard" by Lyle Mays
BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA
"Meta Knight's Revenge" by The 8-Bit Big Band feat. Button Masher from Kirby Superstar
BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS
"To the Edge of Longing" by Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra, and Julia Bullock
BEST RECORDING PACKAGE
"Pakelang" by 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group and The Chairman Crossover Big Band
BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE
"All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition" by George Harrison
BEST ALBUM NOTES
"The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966" by Louis Armstrong
BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM
"Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)" by Joni Mitchell
BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL
"Love For Sale" by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Jack Antonoff
BEST REMIXED RECORDING
"Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)" by Deftones
BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM
"Alicia" by Alicia Keys
BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL
"Chanticleer Sings Christmas" by Chanticleer
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL
Judith Sherman
BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE
"Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3" by Philadelphia Orchestra
BEST OPERA RECORDING
"Glass: Akhnaten" by The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE
"Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand'"
BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE
"Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears" by Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax
BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO
"Alone Together" by Jennifer Koh
BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM
"Mythologies" by Virginie D'Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto, and Emilio D. Miler
BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM
"Women Warriors - The Voices of Change" by Amy Andersson
BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION
"Caroline Shaw: Narrow Sea" by Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish, and So Percussion