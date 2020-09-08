Justin Bieber Debuted a New Neck Tattoo

LISA O'CONNOR, Getty Images

Justin Bieber, will you accept this rose? The "Yummy" singer debuted a brand-new neck tattoo from Dr. Woo on Instagram yesterday, September 7th, and it's a delicate thorny rose done in black and gray. Bieber even documented the reveal itself in a video.

"@_dr_woo_ thank you for the 🌹 🙏," Bieber captioned the neck tattoo pic.

Celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo is famous for his dainty line work done with a single needle. He's put his work on Emilia Clarke, Miley Cyrus, Drake, Frank Ocean, Sarah Hyland, and Demi Lovato, among many others. And although the rose is dainty, it's actually quite large. It runs the length of Bieber's neck, right next to his "Patience" neck tattoo under his left ear.

Bieber also posted a quick video clip of himself getting the finishing touches on his tattoo from Dr. Woo.

Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, has also gotten inked by Dr. Woo in the past. She got a collection of tiny hand tattoos from Woo back in August 2019—including a tiny cursive "B," which most likely stands for both "Baldwin" and "Bieber."

And during that same visit to the tattoo studio, Hailey boarded the Dr. Woo neck tattoo train before Justin. She got the word "lover" written in delicate cursive just below her cross tattoo on her left side.

The jury is still out—is she a mega Swiftie or does "lover" simply mean lover?

Justin's latest piece of artwork looks like it's been there the whole time. Perhaps that's all part of the wizardry of Dr. Woo.

Bieber may be running out of space, but having seen how small Dr. Woo can go, he can fill in all the blanks with dainty tats for years to come. The couple who gets Dr. Woo tattoos together stays together, right?