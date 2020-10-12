Justin Bieber Crocs are launching tomorrow—here’s what you need to know

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Love them or hate them, Crocs have made a serious comeback in 2020. And the only thing more popular than a pair of Crocs is a pair of celeb collaboration Crocs, like the Bad Bunny ones which sold out in mere minutes earlier this fall when they dropped and the wildly popular KFC Crocs that took over the Internet.

Now there's a new collab that has everyone talking: Crocs x Justin Bieber. The pop singer teased the drop on October 6 when he first stepped out in the rubber clogs that are bright yellow, the signature color of Bieber's fashion brand, Drew House. "As an artist, it's important that my creations stay true to myself and my style. I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally," the 26-year-old said in a press release. "With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear."

Want to get your hands on a pair of limited-edition Bieber Crocs? You don't have to wait much longer—the collaboration will drop tomorrow, Tuesday, October 13, at 12 p.m. EST.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

Where to buy Justin Bieber Crocs

View photos You'll get eight charms with your clogs. More

The Crocs x Justin Bieber with Drew clogs will only be available to buy on Crocs' website. The new yellow Crocs are a version the classic clog, and are incredibly popular with more than 98,000 reviews on Amazon. I personally own them and am a huge fan. They're incredibly comfortable and supportive, not to mention versatile—you can wear them for anything from running errands to hiking to just lounging around the house.

The collaboration will also include eight custom Jibbitz charms, including a smiley face, a rainbow, one that reads "drew," and more.

Psst: According to the brand, there's only a limited quantity of the Justin Bieber Crocs. So if you want a pair, you'll want to snag them fast, as they're expected to sell out just as quickly as the Bad Bunny Crocs did.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Justin Bieber Crocs collaboration: Where and how to buy