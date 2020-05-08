Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande Debut 'Stuck with U' Video Featuring Celebs & Songstress' Boyfriend

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are starring in a music video with their fans!

On Friday, the singers, both 26, premiered their duet "Stuck with U" and released its accompanying music video, which included clips of fans and celebrities practicing social distancing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The duo's music video featured sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Ayesha and Stephen Curry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chance the Rapper, Lil Dicky, Michael Bublé, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis as well as Jaden Smith.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The video included a very special cameo — Grande's new boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

Until now the pair have been keeping their relationship out of the public eye but at the end of the video, the singer and the luxury real estate agent are seen sweetly dancing as they are currently social distancing together.

Proceeds from the single will go towards funding grants and scholarships for the kids of first responders on the front lines of the pandemic through the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

"I can’t fully articulate ……… howwwww happy I am that we waited this long to do this (the duet thing). this moment really means so much more than it ever could have if it had happened any other way or if it had been any other song. being able to lend our voices to this project and collaborating on this has been so fulfilling and I really just love this song so much," Grande shared on Instagram, hours before the premiere.

"Grateful to be doing this with my friend and also just wanted to express an enormous thank u to all of the brilliant creatives who worked on this song @freddywexler @gianstone @iamwhitphillips @skylerstonestreet as well as Universal and all of our streaming partners for waiving their fees and really stepping up in support of this greater cause @1strcf, and of course scooter and allison for working so hard to put it all together. my heart is seriously so full," she wrote.

Story continues

Last week, the pop stars announced their "Stuck with U" collaboration to benefit the First Responders Children's Foundation, and they released the instrumental version for fans to record their own videos. "Help us make the #StuckwithU video. I want to see you guys having fun in quarantine. This is the prom song for everyone who can’t go to prom now," Bieber wrote on Instagram.

He also asked fans to tweet videos "in your prom dresses or suits with your loved ones having fun or dancing to the instrumental. If you don’t have that just have fun with your loved ones," adding, "Help us make this about all of us in quarantine."

Ahead of the premiere and as a way to countdown its debut, Bieber shared a video compilation of some fan-submitted clips.

RELATED: Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande to Release New Duet 'Stuck with U': 'It's Really Good,' He Says

Jillian Crane, President of First Responders Children's Foundation, thanked Braun, Grande and Bieber for their charitable song.

"On behalf of First Responders Children's Foundation, I would like to thank Scooter Braun and the entire SB Projects family for bringing all of us together and providing critical support for first responders and their families, and to Ms. Grande and Mr. Bieber for using the power of their music to lift the spirits of first responders responding to this crisis," Crane said in a statement. "We can’t underestimate the stress and suffering of heroes on the frontlines. They are taking care of our communities and it is our responsibility as a Foundation to put money in the hands of the thousands of first responder families that have asked us for help during these tragic times."

Proceeds from the sales and streams of "Stuck with U" will fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19.

The First Responders Children’s Foundation has already awarded more than $2 million in immediate grants to help families of first responders facing financial hardship because of the virus; funded thousands of hotel rooms; distributed critical PPE equipment; and paid for 16 funeral of first responders who have died of COVID-19.