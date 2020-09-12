Justin Allgaier wins Xfinity Series' first race at Richmond

Justin Allgaier won Friday‘s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway, holding off Justin Haley by .604 seconds after taking the lead from Haley with 29 laps to go.

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, making his fifth and final 2020 start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, came in third — 1,946 seconds behind Allgaier. Austin Cindric was then fourth, followed by polesitter Ross Chastain in fifth.

Brett Moffitt, Michael Annett, Noah Gragson, Kaz Grala and Riley Herbst completed the top 10 in order.

The Go Bowling 250 marked the first of two NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Richmond. It was a 250-lapper around the .75-mile track in Virginia.

Allgaier led a race-high 78 laps to grab his second with of the 2020 season. Cindric won Stage 1 on Lap 75. Allgaier won Stage 2 on Lap 150.

Driving the No. 54 Toyota for his normal Joe Gibbs Racing team, Busch fired off from the 29th starting position, made it up to eighth by the end of the first stage and then fourth at the conclusion of the second stage, ultimately finishing third. He surprisingly didn’t lead a single lap.

Myatt Snider had an early issue eliminate him from contention. On Lap 46, Snider‘s No. 93 RSS Racing Chevrolet got caught up in commotion between Kaulig Racing teammates Chastain and Haley, resulting in hitting the wall hard enough to end his day early. Snider was listed 36th on the results sheet.

Snider entered the race 14th in the standings — two spots outside the playoff picture. He remained 14th afterward.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action in less than 24 hours at the same track for the second part of its doubleheader — the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 (2 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). After this weekend, only the regular-season finale remains before the 2020 playoffs begin.

Note: Annett locked himself into the playoffs on points with his seventh-place results on Friday night.

This story will be updated.