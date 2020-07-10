Justin Allgaier transported to local hospital following last-lap crash at Kentucky

Justin Allgaier was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation following a last-lap crash in Thursday night’s Shady Rays 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway.

Allgaier was racing for position on the backstretch during the white-flag lap when was collected in a multi-car crash, with his No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet sliding into the back of Ronnie Bassett Jr.’s No. 90 Chevrolet. Bassett slammed nose-first into the inside wall, sending the car on two wheels before sliding to a stop. Timmy Hill was also involved in the incident, crashing into Bassett’s spinning car in the No. 61 Toyota.

UPDATE: The drivers of the Nos. 61 and 90 have been evaluated and released from the infield care center. The driver of the No. 7 has been transported to the hospital for further evaluation. — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) July 10, 2020

Both Bassett and Hill were treated and released from the infield care center at the 1.5-mile oval.

This story will be updated.