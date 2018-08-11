Justin Allgaier gets around Cindric for Mid-Ohio Xfinity win

Nick DeGroot
motorsport.com

The final stage got underway with an interesting cast of characters up front. After staying out during the stage break, Andy Lally led the way ahead of Ryan Reed and Alex Labbe. 

Reed soon lost all his track position as he ran off course, as did Labbe after a spin. But Lally remained out front for seven laps before pole-sitter Austin Cindric ran him down and took the lead back with 26 laps remaining. 

There was plenty of action back in the pack as Katherine Legge had a brief off in her NXS debut. Brendan Gaughan and  Lally both had costly offs that put them deep in the running order.

But with less than 20 laps to go, things came to a head up front as Cole Custer got into the back of Justin Allgaier for fifth, sending him spinning. Tyler Reddick obtained a tire rub trying to avoid his teammate, which came apart later in the lap. The No. 9 JRM machine went spinning and brought out the fifth caution of the race.

During the yellow, Daniel Hemric, Allgaier, Custer led a group of drivers who opted to pit for fresh rubber. They restarted tenth on back with Hemric leading them

The green flag waved with just 11 laps to go with Cindric still out front. Going through Turn 1, Elliott Sadler got into the door of Christopher Bell as they battled for second, sending the Joe Gibbs Racing driver spinning into the grass. Tifft moved into second as Cindric continued to lead the way.

But with nine laps to go, Legge appeared to have an engine failure that brought out yet another caution.

The race turned into a six-lap shootout and although no one could match Cindric's pace all day, that changed dramatically in the closing laps. Allgaier and Hemric were cutting through the field with those fresh tires and before long, they were second and third.

Allgaier put massive pressure on Cindric and was able to snatch away with the lead down into Turn 1 with four laps to go. After a mistake by Allgaier, Cindric attempted to reclaim the position, but it was to no avail. He had to settle for second as Allgaier collected his eighth career victory and third of the 2018 season.

When asked where this win ranks for him, Allgaier replied in Victory Lane, "Really, really high.

"That call there at the end is what did it. Austin had the best car today, and I thought we gave it away.

"We've been good this year and to do it on a road course is even better."

Cindric wasn't too upset, knowing he was at the mercy of fresher tires. "Man at least I didn't get outdrove. We did everything we could control today, that's all we gotta ask for. To get a stage win was huge. Executed on every restart, just to bad we couldn't capitalize on a dominant car.

"I had every opportunity to shove him off the track, but I didn't need it that bad."

Hemric finished third, Tifft fifth and Truex fifth. 

Sadler, Custer, Spencer Gallagher, Labbe and Reed rounded out the top-ten.

Stage 1

Cindric started from pole position and was firmly in control through the first set of corners in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang.

The caution flag flew before the first lap was even complete as Dylan Murcott went off at Turn 4 and nosed his car into the tire barrier.

When the race resumed, Cindric once again got away as battle rages behind him. There was a big moment for Brandon Jones, who went off and then spun and 

Brandon Jones spins in front of the field but everyone avoids him! Tough break for Lally, who had to come to a complete stop to avoid running into him.

In the final laps of the stage, the majority of the field opted to pit to gain better track position for the upcoming restart. Among them was Cindric, who gave up the stage win to Allgaier.

Behind Allgaier, it was Sadler, Truex, Ross Chastain, Cindric, Kaz Grala, Gallagher, Legge, Chase Briscoe and Tifft.

Stage 2

Cindric was back in control for the second stage. Back in the pack, Allgaier went four-wide trying to make up lost ground, but ended up getting pushed off into the dirt. 

On Lap 30, the caution was needed again as Ryan Sieg dropped oil on the track. The race went back green with seven laps to go in the stage, but no one could challenge Cindric.

More drama ensued back in the pack as Chase Briscoe went spinning. Cody Ware then clipped the rear of the car as he went by, forcing the Roush Fenway Racing driver to pit road. The race stayed green.

Cindric would ultimately win the stage ahead of Tifft, Christopher Bell, Cole Custer, Daniel Hemric, Tyler Reddick, Jeremy Clements, Elliott Sadler, Brendan Gaughan and Allgaier.

1

7

 Justin Allgaier 

Chevrolet

75

 

8

2

22

 Austin Cindric 

Ford

75

2.095

59

3

21

 Daniel Hemric 

Chevrolet

75

5.427

 

4

2

 Matt Tifft 

Chevrolet

75

6.716

 

5

11

 Ryan Truex 

Chevrolet

75

7.153

 

6

1

 Elliott Sadler 

Chevrolet

75

7.555

 

7

00

 Cole Custer 

Ford

75

8.281

 

8

23

 Spencer Gallagher 

Chevrolet

75

8.687

 

9

36

 Alex Labbé 

Chevrolet

75

9.132

 

10

16

 Ryan Reed 

Ford

75

9.575

 

11

20

 Christopher Bell 

Toyota

75

10.455

1

12

3

 Brendan Gaughan 

Chevrolet

75

11.081

 

13

18

 Kyle Benjamin 

Toyota

75

11.208

 

14

60

 Chase Briscoe 

Ford

75

11.832

 

15

90

 Andy Lally 

Chevrolet

75

13.256

7

16

4

 Ross Chastain 

Chevrolet

75

16.162

 

17

51

 Jeremy Clements 

Chevrolet

75

16.253

 

18

5

 Michael Annett 

Chevrolet

75

16.707

 

19

78

 Tommy Joe Martins 

Chevrolet

75

22.508

 

20

45

 Josh Bilicki 

Toyota

75

27.144

 

21

52

 David Starr 

Chevrolet

75

27.853

 

22

42

 Justin Marks 

Chevrolet

75

27.931

 

23

19

 Brandon Jones 

Toyota

75

28.721

 

24

35

 Joey Gase 

Chevrolet

75

33.596

 

25

76

 Spencer Boyd 

Chevrolet

75

33.753

 

26

66

Tim Cowen 

Chevrolet

75

34.962

 

27

61

 Kaz Grala 

Ford

75

35.856

 

28

 

 Garrett Smithley 

Chevrolet

75

37.435

 

29

40

 Chad Finchum 

Toyota

75

45.660

 

30

15

 Katherine Legge 

Chevrolet

65

10 laps

 

31

9

 Tyler Reddick 

Chevrolet

60

15 laps

 

32

38

 J.J. Yeley 

Chevrolet

48

27 laps

 

33

8

Cody Ware 

Chevrolet

37

38 laps

 

34

39

 Ryan Sieg 

Chevrolet

29

46 laps

 

35

13

John Jackson 

Toyota

23

52 laps

 

36

01

 Vinnie Miller 

Chevrolet

14

61 laps

 

37

74

 Stephen Leicht 

Dodge

11

64 laps

 

38

89

 Morgan Shepherd 

Chevrolet

9

66 laps

 

39

93

 Jeff Green 

Chevrolet

6

69 laps

 

40

55

Dylan Murcott 

Toyota

 

75 laps

 

