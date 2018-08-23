Justin Allgaier brings momentum into Xfinity Series' stop at Road America There’s a twofold goal in mind this weekend for Justin Allgaier. The shorter-term aim is to score his first victory at Road America, the sprawling Wisconsin road course that hosts Saturday’s Johnsonville 180 (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM). The longer-term focus for Allgaier and the JR Motorsports No. 7 team is to keep their …

The longer-term focus for Allgaier and the JR Motorsports No. 7 team is to keep their momentum in the close contest for the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ regular season championship.

Allgaier enters Saturday’s 45-lap event with 10 consecutive top-10 finishes, a run that includes a victory at the series’ most recent road-course event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The consistency has helped the 32-year-old driver offset a pair of crash-related finishes outside the top 30 (Charlotte, Pocono) in late spring, catapulting him to second place in a five-way fight for the regular-season crown.

“That’s been the one thing for us, I feel like we’ve had great speed all year. We just haven’t been able to capitalize on it when it matters,” Allgaier said after his most recent strong finish, a third last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. “I look at Charlotte and Pocono as the two that, man, really just they irked me because we felt like we had a solid top-two or three night going at both of those and didn’t get to show it.

“This month has been incredible. Obviously you want to peak at the right time, and the playoffs are coming. I think we’re in good spot.”

Allgaier, a three-time winner this year, sits just 13 points behind Xfinity Series leader Christopher Bell with four regular-season events remaining. Behind Bell and Allgaier are Elliott Sadler, Cole Custer and Daniel Hemric — a top-five cluster separated by a mere 42 points.

All five are within reach of capturing the regular-season title and the bounty of 15 playoff points that goes with it. Though Allgaier and crew chief Jason Burdett have kept an eye on the standings, their focus has been more about performance than number-crunching.

“I think if we do what we did tonight and what we’ve done the last few weeks, the points are going to take care of themselves,” Burdett said after Bristol. “We’ve had a lot of good runs — 10 top 10s in a row, I guess now — which is what we’ve got to do. We’ve got to string that out through Homestead, or until we get to Homestead and then we’ve got to go win.

“Right now for us, we just need to gather as many bonus points as we can and part of that is the regular season deal. If we can get first or second, it’s a big jump in points there. Right now, we’re just going to keep digging, keep going every week and see what we can get out of it.”

Allgaier has a road-course knack in his portfolio, with two of his eight career Xfinity wins coming on the twisty circuits — 2012 at Montreal and two weeks ago at Mid-Ohio. He also placed third earlier this month at Watkins Glen.

With Road America, Burdett says he’s prepared for “a crapshoot” on the historic 4.048-mile course, which features several fast sections and a tendency for contact and wrinkled sheet metal. Still, Allgaier says he’s circled the track’s place on the calendar as one of his favorites, citing his feel for handling the challenges of the high-speed stretches and 14 demanding turns.

“That’s encouraging going into next week. It’s a tough place, but man, is it fun,” Allgaier said. “If we do our jobs and stay out of incidents — because that’s always the hard part of the road courses — I think we’ve got a good shot at maybe going back to back on road courses and winning again.”