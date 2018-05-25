Justify's breeding rights reportedly sold for more than $60 million

Just one win shy of the Triple Crown, Justify’s breeding rights have reportedly been sold ahead of the Belmont Stakes for more than $60 million. (AP/Garry Jones)

Justify is on the brink of horse racing history, needing just a win at the Belmont Stakes in two weeks to take home the Triple Crown.

His breeding rights, though, have apparently already been sold.

Coolmore Stud — who bought the breeding rights to American Pharoah, who won the last Triple Crown in 2015 — bought Justify’s breeding rights for more than $60 million, according to Darren Rovell of ESPN.

That $60 million deal was negotiated before the Preakness Stakes, and has a $25 million bonus should Justify win on June 9, according to the New York Times.

The payday for Coolmore could be massive should Justify pull off the greatest feat in horse racing in June. American Pharoah made roughly $40 million in his first year after winning the Triple Crown with a stud fee of $200,000 per live foal.

Coolmore also owned Justify’s sire, Scat Daddy, who sent four horses to the Kentucky Derby — the first horse to do so in 95 years. Scat Daddy was retired after sustaining an injury in the 2007 Kentucky Derby, and died in 2015.

Coolmore reportedly owns two other Scat Daddy horses, Caravaggio and No Nay Never, and also purchased another Scat Daddy colt in March.

While the deal is reportedly done, Elliott Walden — the president and chief executive of WinStar Farm and current owner of Justify’s breeding rights — told the Times on Thursday that nothing is official yet, and they’re just focused on the Belmont.

“We have had numerous inquiries into the breeding rights of Justify, including from Coolmore,” Walden told the Times in a statement. “We are focused on the Belmont Stakes and his racing career.”

