‘Justified: City Primeval’ Halts Production After Real Car Chase Shootout Breaks Through Barricades

“Justified: City Primeval” has paused production after two cars whose drivers were shooting at each other broke through the show’s barricades. No cast or crew members were hurt by the incident, per reports.

The sequel to FX’s Western crime drama “Justified,” the series — which stars Timothy Olyphant reprising his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens — was filming on Wednesday in Chicago’s Douglass Park when the two vehicles crashed through the filming perimeter. Following the incident, production was shut down and continues to be halted until filming is set to resume next week.

Inspired by the Elmore Leonard book “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit,” the limited series follows Givens eight years after he left Kentucky to settle in Miami for his daughter. According to the show’s official logline, “A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the ‘City Primeval’ alive.” The spinoff was officially ordered to series at FX back in January.

The cast is rounded out by Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Victor Williams and Norbert Leo Butz.

