‘Justified: City Primeval’ Episode Guide: When Do New Episodes Air?

Nearly eight years after the conclusion of the original series, “Justified” has returned to FX. Tuesday marks the premiere of “Justified: City Primeval,” a continuation of the series that ran for six seasons.

From showrunners Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, “Justified: City Primeval” continues the story of Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant). After leaving Kentucky for Miami, Raylan continued to work as a U.S. Marshall and raise his daughter. But when an elusive criminal known as The Oklahoma Wildman (Boyd Holbrook) emerges in Detroit, Raylan will have to uproot his life in his pursuit of law and order.

The eight-episode continuation is based on the novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit” by author Elmore Leonard. Consider this everything you need to know about how to watch new episodes:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

When does “Justified: City Primeval” premiere?

It depends on how you’re watching. If you’re tuning into FX, the first two episodes of this continuation premiere Tuesday.

Also Read:

‘Justified: City Primeval’ Star Vivian Olyphant ‘I’m Not Paying Much Attention’ to Nepo Baby Discussion

But if you’re watching via Hulu, you’ll have to wait a day. The first two episodes of “Justified: City Primeval” will become available to stream starting Wednesday.

What time does “Justified: City Primeval” premiere on FX?

Linearly, you can start watching this new neo-Western drama starting at 10/9c p.m. “Justified” will continue on Tuesday and will premiere its first two episodes back-to-back.

What time does “Justified: City Primeval” premiere on Hulu?

New episodes of the drama will be available to stream on Hulu starting on Wednesday. It’s difficult to say exactly when new episodes will be on the streaming platform, but typically, episodes of linear FX series are available on Hulu starting at 5:01 a.m. ET.

Are new episodes released weekly or all at once?

After the first two episodes on Tuesday, “Justified: City Primeval” will switch to a weekly release schedule. New episodes will be available to watch on FX Tuesdays at 10/9c p.m. before coming to Hulu on Wednesdays.

Also Read:

Timothy Olyphant Pickets on Day 1 of the SAG-AFTRA Strike: ‘I’m on the Right Side of Things’ (Video)

Here is the full “Justified: City Primeval” release schedule:

Please note that all of these dates are for the series’ FX premieres. The Hulu premieres will happen a day later.

Episode 1: Tuesday, July 18 (“City Primeval”)

Episode 2: Tuesday, July 18 (“The Oklahoma Wildman”)

Episode 3: Tuesday, July 25 (“Backstabbers”)

Episode 4: Tuesday, August 1 (“Kokomo”)

Episode 5: Tuesday, August 8 (“You Good?”)

Episode 6: Tuesday, August 15 (“Adios”)

Episode 7: Tuesday, August 22 (“The Smoking Gun”)

Episode 8: Tuesday, August 29 (“The Question”)

Who is in “Justified: City Primeval” cast?

Timothy Olyphant has returned to reprise his role as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. Additionally, this continuation stars Aunjanue Ellis as Carolyn Wilder; Boyd Holbrook as The Oklahoma Wildman, aka Clement Mansel; Adelaide Clemens as Sandy; Vondie Curtis Hall as Sweety; Marin Ireland as Maureen; Norbert Leo Butz as Norbert; Victor Williams as Wendell; Ravi Patel as Rick Newley and Vivian Olyphant as Raylan’s daughter Willa Givens.

Story continues

Will there be a “Justified: City Primeval” Season 2?

It’s too early to know the drama’s future. FX has yet to announce whether there will be more episodes.

Also Read:

Walton Goggins Isn’t in ‘Justified: City Primeval’ Because ‘This Isn’t the Right Place and Time’