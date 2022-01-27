Justice Stephen Breyer's notable majority opinions and dissents, from abortion to the death penalty

John Fritze, USA TODAY
·7 min read

WASHINGTON – Associate Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to step down this year after nearly three decades on the Supreme Court, opening a rare opportunity for President Joe Biden to name a replacement who could influence the court for a generation.

Breyer, who usually votes with the high court's liberals, has had a profound impact on the American legal system, crafting landmark opinions on abortion rights, the First Amendment and the inner-workings of government. He has also written biting dissents on the death penalty, campaign finance and Second Amendment issues.

Here's a look at some of his more memorable opinions:

Majority opinions

Mahanoy Area School Dist. v. B. L. (2021): Held that a Pennsylvania school district violated the First Amendment when it punished a student for a vulgar social media post written off-campus. Writing for an 8-1 majority, Breyer rejected the idea that schools may never regulate off-campus speech but said the school's interests were not sufficiently implicated to justify penalizing the student's speech in this case.

"It might be tempting to dismiss (the student's) words as unworthy of the robust First Amendment protections discussed herein," Breyer wrote. "But sometimes it is necessary to protect the superfluous in order to preserve the necessary."

Read: Mahanoy Area School Dist. v. B.L.

June Medical Services v. Russo (2020): Struck down a Louisiana law that required doctors performing abortions to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of the abortion clinic. Writing for the plurality, Breyer found the law placed burdens on women without providing any "significant health-related benefits," and he laid out the burdens in detail.

"A Shreveport resident seeking an abortion who might previously have obtained care at one of that city’s local clinics would either have to spend nearly 20 hours driving back and forth to (a) clinic twice, or else find overnight lodging in New Orleans," he wrote. "Both experts and laypersons testified that the burdens of this increased travel would fall disproportionately on poor women, who are least able to absorb them."

Read: June Medical Services v. Russo

Associate Justices Stephen Breyer, right, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg walk down the steps of the Supreme Court as they wait for the casket of Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist to leave the Great Hall Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2005, in Washington.
Associate Justices Stephen Breyer, right, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg walk down the steps of the Supreme Court as they wait for the casket of Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist to leave the Great Hall Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2005, in Washington.

Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt (2016): In a precursor to June Medical dealing with similar circumstances, the court struck down a Texas law that required abortion providers to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals. Writing for a 5-3 majority, Breyer said that courts must balance the ostensible benefit of abortion restrictions against the burdens the law imposes on access to abortion.

"We have found nothing in Texas’ record evidence that shows that, compared to prior law (which required a 'working arrangement' with a doctor with admitting privileges), the new law advanced Texas’ legitimate interest in protecting women's health," he wrote.

Read: Whole Women's Health v. Hellerstedt

Stenberg v. Carhart (2000): Years earlier, Breyer wrote for a 5-4 court striking down a Nebraska law banning late-term abortions. Physicians who performed the procedure could have their medical licenses pulled and face prosecution. Breyer wrote that the law was unconstitutional under Roe v. Wade and other cases because it put an undue burden on a woman's right to choose whether to have an abortion. Specifically, the majority concluded the law also could be used to prosecute doctors who also performed second-trimester abortions using the most common method to terminate a pregnancy.

"All those who perform abortion procedures using that method must fear prosecution, conviction, and imprisonment," Breyer wrote. "The result is an undue burden upon a woman's right to make an abortion decision."

Read: Stenberg v. Carhart

Denver Area Educational Telecommunications Consortium v. FCC (1996): Writing for a 6-3 majority, Breyer struck down a provision of a 1992 federal law allowing cable companies to ban offensive or indecent programming on public access channels. The court upheld another provision allowing cable providers to restrict the transmission of "patently offensive" programming on leased-access channels.

"The upshot, in respect to the public access channels, is a law that could radically change present programming-related relationships," Breyer wrote. "In doing so, it would not significantly restore editorial rights of cable operators, but would greatly increase the risk that certain categories of programming (say, borderline offensive programs) will not appear."

Read: Denver Area Ed. Telecommunications Consortium v. FCC

Associate Justice Stephen Breyer.
Associate Justice Stephen Breyer.

Dissents written by Breyer

Dissenting opinions may reflect the losing side of a case but that doesn't mean they're unimportant. Well-crafted dissents are often cited in future litigation. And the Supreme Court's history is replete with situations where a majority of the justices revisited an old controversy and found an earlier dissent influential in arriving at their decision.

Dissenting and concurring opinions can also signal a justice's thinking on a given issue to astute lawyers who may craft future challenges to address that approach.

NFIB v. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (2022):

Breyer wrote a dissent, joined by the court's other liberals, in the recent challenge to Biden's COVID-19 vaccine-or-testing mandate for large employers. In an unsigned opinion, the court ruled that OSHA likely didn't have the authority under a 1970 law that authorizes the agency to impose those requirements and it blocked the mandate's enforcement. Breyer argued the text of the law, while broad, seemed to give OSHA the power to impose the requirements. And he asserted that the court's opinion could have longstanding effects on the government's ability to respond to emergencies.

"It stymies the federal government’s ability to counter the unparalleled threat that COVID-19 poses to our nation’s workers," Breyer wrote. "Acting outside of its competence and without legal basis, the court displaces the judgments of the government officials given the responsibility to respond to workplace health emergencies."

Read: NFIB v. OSHA

Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid (2021): In a 6-3 ruling, the majority concluded that a California law that permitted labor unions to organize on private farms was a taking of private property without just compensation in violation of the Fifth Amendment. Writing for court's liberals, Breyer asserted there was no "physical appropriation" of property and raised concerns about the decision's impact on safety inspections.

"I do not believe that the court has made matters clearer or better," Breyer wrote. "Rather than adopt a new broad rule and indeterminate exceptions, I would stick with the approach that I believe the court’s case law sets forth. 'Better the devil we know...'"

Read: Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid

Glossip v. Gross (2015): A 5-4 majority of the court held that Oklahoma could use midazolam as an initial drug to administer a death sentence, despite some evidence that it risked subjecting a death row inmate to pain. In an often cited dissent, Breyer called for a broader reexamination of the death penalty.

"Rather than try to patch up the death penalty’s legal wounds one at a time, I would ask for full briefing on a more basic question: Whether the death penalty violates the Constitution," he wrote. "At the very least, the court should call for full briefing on the basic question."

Read: Glossip v. Gross

Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Elana Kagan and Stephen Breyer make their way to the House of Representatives Chamber for President Donald Trump&#39;s first State of the Union Address before a joint session of Congress on January 30, 2018, in Washington, D.C.
Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Elana Kagan and Stephen Breyer make their way to the House of Representatives Chamber for President Donald Trump's first State of the Union Address before a joint session of Congress on January 30, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

Parents Involved in Community Schools v. Seattle School District No. 1 (2007): A divided court struck down an effort in Seattle to use race as one factor in deciding which schools students would attend to promote racial diversity. Breyer wrote an impassioned dissent asserting the plurality opinion worked against the vision laid out in the court's landmark 1954 case Brown v. Board of Education, which ended school segregation.

"What of the hope and promise of Brown?" Breyer wrote. "In this court’s finest hour, Brown v. Board of Education challenged this history and helped to change it....The plurality’s position, I fear, would break that promise. This is a decision that the court and the nation will come to regret."

Read: PICS v. Seattle School District

Clinton v. New York (1998): Having worked in all three branches of government, Breyer seemed to enjoy delving into intergovernmental disputes. In this case, a 6-3 court struck down a president's ability to veto certain provisions of legislation approved by Congress, known as the line item veto. Breyer wrote in dissent that nothing in the Constitution prohibited the power.

"In a sense, it skirts a constitutional edge. But that edge has to do with means, not ends. The means chosen do not amount literally to the enactment, repeal, or amendment of a law," he wrote. "Those means do not violate any basic separation-of-powers principle. They do not improperly shift the constitutionally foreseen balance of power from Congress to the president."

Read: Clinton v. New York

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stephen Breyer: Notable opinions and dissents on the Supreme Court

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leads edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three power-play goals and Auston Matthews produced the shootout winner to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday night. Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares each scored power-play goals to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to a two-goal lead before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of provincial COVID-19 restrictions. But a late goal in the second period and another from Ducks forward Vinni Lettieri with 6:37 remaining in the third sent the game

  • Bulls F Jones could miss 6-8 weeks with broken finger

    CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team's training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. His finger was placed in a splint and he “could potentially return earlier with a protective splint,” the Bulls said in a news release. The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 poi

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • Herdman draws on players from clubs in 11 countries for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

    Coach John Herdman has drawn on players from clubs in 11 different countries for three crucial World Cup qualifiers. While some players were still in transit after weekend club matches, the Canadian men held their first practice Monday afternoon at Inter Miami's training ground in Fort Lauderdale. They face a challenging schedule with three matches in three countries across seven days, starting Thursday in Honduras. After taking on the 76th-ranked Hondurans, the 40th-ranked Canadian men host the

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • Local defender hopes 3rd time is the charm signing with Atletico Ottawa

    The old saying goes, "never two without three," and you have to believe Maxim Tissot is familiar with it by now. The Gatineau, Que., native will return to continue his pro career with Atletico Ottawa of the Canadian Premier League (CPL), the team announced on Wednesday. Tissot, 30, played for the now-defunct Ottawa Fury FC of the United Soccer League in 2016 and 2020 before the club folded. "Yes, it's my third tour," he joked. "I'm very happy. There's a beautiful project shaping up with Atletico

  • Canucks get Miller, Martin back from COVID, add Pearson to protocol

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks got two players back from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol ahead of a crucial matchup with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. J.T. Miller missed two games and goalie Spencer Martin missed Sunday's outing after testing positive for the virus. Miller leads the Canucks (18-19-4) in scoring with 12 goals and 27 assists in 39 appearances. Martin has split the season between taxi squad and the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks, and made his debut for Vancouver on Fr

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Edwards, Russell team up to lead Wolves past Nets, 136-125

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 23 points and 10 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Brooklyn Nets 136-125 on Sunday night. Karl-Anthony Towns overcame a poor shooting night, scoring 15 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Wolves put the game away. Jaylen Nowell added 16 points, Taurean Prince 15 and Jaden McDaniels 14 as the Timberwolves won for the third time in four games. Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 30 points for the Net

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • Reimer, Sharks beat Capitals 4-1 to snap 2-game skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — James Reimer made 32 saves, Jonathan Dahlen scored in one of his dad's old home arenas and the San Jose Sharks beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak. Reimer stopped Alex Ovechkin eight times and was San Jose's best penalty killer when Washington came up empty on four power plays. Noah Gregor scored his second goal of the season and Nicolas Meloche had the first of his NHL career to help get the Sharks’ four-game East Coast trip off

  • Mets, Yankees had understanding on hitting coach Chávez

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets general manager Billy Eppler said he spoke to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman well before hiring away Eric Chávez as the team's hitting coach and that both sides had an understanding that Chávez may end up in Queens. The 44-year-old Chávez was hired by the Yankees in November as one of two assistants to new hitting coach Dillon Lawson — and projected to take on a role beyond his title. A few weeks later, the Mets hired the 17-year big leaguer to be their primary hittin

  • Maple Leafs need Petr Mrazek to be more than a backup to sustain their season

    Toronto did not sign Petr Mrazek to a three-year, $3.8M deal for him to play backup netminder and in recent games, the Czech goalie has shown encouraging signs than he can play a pivotal support role to Jack Campbell in the second half of the Maple Leafs season.&nbsp;

  • No instant testing for toxic ski waxes at the Olympics

    The on-again, off-again ban on high-end but toxic waxes that help cross country skis glide smoothly over the snow is on in some places — but not the World Cup circuit or 2022 Beijing Olympics. “It was supposed to be in effect this season,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard cross county director Chris Grover. “But unfortunately, the technology that would give us on-the-spot testing at the beginning of races to make sure that people didn’t have fluorocarbons on their skis, the testing just hasn’t worked s

  • With no VanVleet, Siakam narrowly misses triple-double in win over Charlotte

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam narrowly missed a triple-double in his stint at point guard, Toronto got off to a hot start and the short-handed Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 on Tuesday. With Fred VanVleet sitting out with a sore right knee, Siakam started at point guard. He had 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. poured in a season-high 32 points. Anunoby had 24 points, while Chris Boucher had 12 points, Malachi Flynn chipped in with 11, and rookie Dalano Banton h