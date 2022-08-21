Justice For Stella’s Groove (Which She Never Got Back) – Revisiting The Angela Bassett & Taye Diggs Classic

Kathleen Newman-Bremang
·18 min read

Welcome to Love Like This?, a romance column where we, Kathleen Newman-Bremang and Ineye Komonibo, revisit some of the most romantic — or not, in hindsight  — scenes in Black film and TV history.

Stella got her groove back exactly 24 years ago this week — allegedly. In August 1998 when How Stella Got Her Groove Back premiered, Taye Diggs was a relatively-unknown Broadway actor (having starred in a little musical called Rent), and Angela Bassett was, well, Angela Bassett. The film, an adaptation of Terry McMillan’s bestselling romance novel (and real life experience with a not so happy ending), was billed as a fun, romantic romp about Stella (Bassett), a 40-year-old uptight, high-powered investment analyst in a rut who meets Winston (Diggs), a 20-year-old handsome islander in Jamaica during a vacation with her best friend, Delilah (Whoopi Goldberg). The title (and our adolescent memories) implies that the relationship is just a fling, a detour en route to Stella finding her groove again. But Stella and Winston fall in love, and a good chunk of the film explores what happens when age becomes more than just a number. Can their love withstand judgmental glances, raising her 11-year-old son, and clashing career goals?

The movie was met with mixed reviews. Roger Ebert gave it two and a half stars, writing, “Stella may indeed have her groove back, but at a considerable price, and maybe not for long. If a romantic couple feels wrong to the audience, no plot gymnastics can convince us.” While The Hollywood Reporter called Bassett “sensational” and her performance “stewing, simmering, smoldering” opposite Diggs’ “appropriately alluring and steady” film debut. These duelling reviews get to the heart of what’s so great (and what’s not) about How Stella Got Her Groove Back: Diggs and Bassett are indeed sensational, simmering and smoldering together, but the story — and the status of Stella’s groove — leave something to be desired… and not just more shirtless Taye Diggs in his prime.

How Stella Got Her Groove Back is the perfect August rewatch because not only does it make you want to head to a beach immediately with your best friend, it’s also the shot of nostalgia (look for cameos by Regina King and James Pickens Jr.) we need to help us forget that summer is coming to an end. Over two decades later, it’s time to ask if we would really want a love like Stella and Winston have? And did Stella leave her groove back in 1998?

The Scene: Months after returning from Jamaica to the U.S. together and trying their hand at a serious relationship, things between Stella and Winston have become very complicated. Even though they love each other and want to be a real couple, life is getting in the way, and they’re finding that their many differences might unfortunately be too challenging to overcome. Winston is feeling the pressure of being the younger, less accomplished partner to an older woman who already has her life fully underway, and Stella can’t help but be tense by the prospect of other women eyeing her partner.

In what should be a brutal breakup — it plays out rather calmly — Winston informs Stella that he’s heading back to Jamaica to pursue his medical degree. She only barely protests, and after one final night of lovemaking, they silently agree to go their separate ways. Winston tells Stella that he loves her, gives her a kiss, and heads straight to the airport.

It’s not long before Stella, despite her typically logical thinking and pragmatic approach to life, realizes that she loves Winston far too much to just give him up. She rushes to the airport in hopes that she’s not too late, and as fate would have it, Winston is also stalling before boarding his flight. (He really loves this woman.) Upon seeing each other at the bustling airport terminal, Stella finally tells Winston what he wants to hear: “Yes. Yes. Yes.” It’s a yes to his formerly brushed-over marriage proposal but also a yes to building a life together, no matter how hard things get. The couple happily embraces each other, sealing their promise with a kiss.

Taye Diggs has never had a single bad on-camera kiss in his entire career, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back is no exception.

ineye komonibo

Does The Grand Gesture Hold Up? 

Ineye Komonibo: In terms of grand gestures as a genre, I feel like it was pretty lacklustre. For the situation, the context, and for them as a couple, I think it holds up.

Kathleen Newman-Bremang: I agree that it works for their relationship. It’s lacklustre because all she needed to do was show up for him to forgive her and want to stay. It was that simple. She didn’t have to put in much effort. But I was also thinking, why are you making a grand gesture for a 20-year-old? Why are you, a grown ass woman, going out of your way to rush to the airport, to get there before him, and to declare your love to get him to stay with you when the man is 20-years-old and should be at home with his mama? Make it make sense! Plus, a grand gesture works in a romance movie when there is an epic speech that goes along with it. And she didn’t say one.

IK: You know I’m typically against women doing grand gestures for men, but if you’re gonna do it, sister, you need to do it. I understand that Winston is 20, and he’s like a puppy, so he just wanted her to show up, and that was fine. I feel like it was kind of dry, though! Just showing up at the airport is not enough, Stella. You don’t have anything romantic to say? You don’t have a present? Show up with some flowers or a beef patty or something! Anything! It was too easy. In terms of romance and grand gestures, it was dry, but it does hold up for their relationship. So I’ll allow it…I guess.

KNB: I’m not on board for this relationship in general, which hurts my soul because I love Angela Bassett and Taye Diggs as actors so much. But I’m not on board for Stella going out of her way for anyone, especially this boy. That’s not who she is.

Listen, I’m all about Stella getting her groove back. Yes, mama, get that good d*ck. But settling down and marrying this baby boy? It’s a no for me.

kathleen newman-bremang

Could It Be Me? 

KNB: Okay, I know I said I didn’t like it, but I could see myself doing this [laughs].  By now, we know I’m a bird. If I was really into someone, I would show up at the airport and tell them to stay. I still don’t like it for her and for him, but I could see myself making this specific grand gesture because it’s so simple. She just says “yes,” — presumably to Winston’s proposal — and that’s it. I’m not gonna show up with a f-cking marching band, but I could see myself just being like, I’m here, take it or leave it. 

IK: But you would have something to say. I would have liked to understand why exactly Stella was there. What changed her mind? What is it about Winston that made her do this thing that was so out of character for her?

As far as whether or not it could be me, I don’t think I’m showing up to the airport, man. I’m a really proud person, so I don’t know that I could turn someone’s proposal down or let them leave and then go and beg for them to come back. I mean, if I really, really love the person, I might have to admit that I messed up or that I made a mistake, but I would be so anxious about showing up to the airport just for him to tell me it’s too late. I would be embarrassed. So yeah, instead, I’d probably instead just let him leave and maybe go to Jamaica a little later or pray that he sends me a Whatsapp message or something. I’m not judging Stella for doing it, but I don’t know if it could have been me.

Rate The Kiss

KNB: The kissing in this movie is god tier. 10/10 no notes. The love scenes are beautiful, seamless, and so sexy. Even the final kiss was giving pure LUST. I would watch 100 more hours of Taye Diggs and Angela Bassett making out. These are two of the finest, most attractive human beings to ever grace Hollywood. More, please.

IK: Taye Diggs has never had a single bad on-camera kiss in his entire career, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back is no exception. They were K I S S I N G, I tell you! The chemistry between these two is actually overwhelming. Respectfully, I want to be in the room!

Rate Taye Diggs’ Accent

IK: I have a question for you as a Jamaican person. I feel like Jamaica doesn’t show up unless a white person is going on vacation, so we rarely see the accent done well. Was Taye Diggs’ accent giving?

KNB: Oh, f-ck no. Listen, I cannot speak patois well or do a good Jamaican accent; this is why I never do an impression of my family because they make fun of me for it. I’m just not good at accents and never have been. My accent sounds like Taye Diggs. He was bad. This was his first ever movie role, so we’re going to give him some grace, but it absolutely was not giving what it should have given. I’m also gonna give him some grace because he’s so damn charming and HOT in this role. Hollywood gets no grace though. Hire an actual Caribbean person or someone you can do the accent well, I beg.

IK: He was really good. I mean, the accent was trash, but he, as an actor, was really good!

How Do We Really Feel About The Age Difference? 

IK: 20 years, man. No! It’s not even just because he’s younger than her; Winston doesn’t have anything going on in his life except being fine. It’s giving vacation boo. I hate that Stella took Winston home — you’re supposed to leave him where he is, ma’am! He’s so young, and he doesn’t have anything going for him right now. Throughout the movie, Stella has to make him feel better that he doesn’t have anything else going on. And on the opposite end, Stella is kind of getting in the way of his life. Winston has a whole life ahead of him, but she’s sort of stifling him as her house husband. I don’t like that.

KNB: Yeah. I agree. My hot take on age differences in relationships is that they can only work if you are at the same point in your life. A lot of people reach different stages of their life at different times. A 30-year-old and a 50-year-old could be at the exact same point in their life as far as career, being financially independent, even having a kid or two. So that age gap could work. If you’re at the exact same stage in your life, I’m all for it. The age gap could even be smaller but if you are at two completely different stages of your life, it’s not going to work. If you’re 25 and 30 and you’re at different stages in your life, that shit doesn’t work. That’s why I cannot get down with this age difference because he is a 20-year-old who has barely started his life. And he even says it in the movie. He’s like, “you have a mortgage, you have a kid, you have this whole life. And I have nothing.” He literally says the word “nothing.” So even if the age didn’t matter, the fact that he said that out loud means it’s in his head. And he is never gonna get over that.

Also, the fact that his mom is only one year older than Stella, absolutely not. It’s getting weird. He’s clearly got some mommy issues. As soon as I met his mom and found out that she’s only a year older than me, I would think oh, homeboy’s working through some mommy issues. This is about her, not me. Listen, I’m all about Stella getting her groove back. Yes, mama, get that good dick. But settling down and marrying this baby boy? It’s a no for me.

IK: That’s all it should have been, though. What should have happened in this movie is that Stella should have been with Winston just to jumpstart her serious dating pursuit.

Stella got her groove back by getting into a serious relationship with a youth? That’s not it! That’s not what’s supposed to happen. You’re supposed to realise, oh I’m a bad one. I can get somebody equally as bad. I can start being out there on the streets again. When you get your groove back, you don’t go back inside the house with a young person who is also not ready to be off the streets.

They should have pulled up the All-State man (Dennis Haysbert) or somebody older, somebody who’s also divorced or who has one kid, somebody grown. That’s what it should have been, as opposed to her chasing down a teenager — a guy who’s literally a year removed from his teens — to live with her and not pay rent. Winston really won.

Would You Want A Love Like This?

KNB: I’m all about a man doting on you and thinking you’re the greatest person in the world because that’s how my relationship works. I like how much Winston just loves Stella and supports her. She said she liked to make furniture and he’s like, “yes, absolutely. You should do that.” He fixed up that room for her to build her furniture. He’s all about supporting her dreams and is just obsessed with her as a human being and thinks she’s beautiful and perfect. No matter their differences, I like that for them and that’s the only love I would want.

IK: Okay, but he literally has to do that. He has no option but to be Stella’s cheerleader. He doesn’t have anything else to do! Imagine if he was being super macho. Like, huh? You need to be my number one fan, bro. I’m taking care of your life! You should be supporting me in everything! I hear what you’re saying, and I do think that’s really cute, but it’s a given. He knows what he’s gotten himself into, so he has to act accordingly, period.

Stella should have been with Winston just to jumpstart her serious dating pursuit… When you get your groove back, you don’t go back inside the house with a young person who is also not ready to be off the streets.

ineye komonibo

KNB: You’re right. It’s the bare minimum. But I did like that they had a lot of fun together. Stella was laughing a lot more with Winston. She’s smiling when she’s with him. Based on the first scene and seeing her at work, she’s not somebody who smiles a lot or who usually takes time for herself at all. So I like that kind of love. I think that we should all strive for somebody who makes you really f-cking happy and who lets you rest. Your relationship should be a point of rest and happiness and a reprieve from the rest of the world. It should be your safe space, and I do think that she had that with him, but I don’t know if he had it with her. He has no worries because he’s a 20-year-old, so it’s not like he had the same with her. They were both just in mad lust. And I get that, but you don’t build a life on some good D. It’s like when Jennifer Lopez was dating that dancer, Casper Smart. I hate that I remember his name. It was like, sure, f-ck the dancer on the low, but don’t bring him to red carpets. Don’t give him a job.

IK: That’s why I feel like their “love” should have just been for a season. This is a phase of lighthearted energy and flirting and pure vibes. They click well because he inspires something youthful in her, and seeing her work hard makes him think, Oh I want to work hard, too. But their lifestyles don’t match up. When things aren’t fun anymore, when you have to buckle down and really work at this life thing together, they’re not bringing the same thing to the table. So at some point, it’s not enough to just be having fun. Stella needs a partner that she can rely on. This relationship should not have been that deep.

I’m not even 40, but if I went to Jamaica, and a fine young ting approached me like, let’s have a fling for three months, I’m down. I love it! I love having fun, but I’m not gonna bring this man home in my suitcase with me. I have a real life, so I need a real situation. Something that is stable and somebody who can take care of me in ways that are just more than having fun together. Long term. I wouldn’t want a “love” like what Stella and Winston have. For a summer fling, though? I would’ve loved it. That’s so cute.

We should all strive for somebody who makes you really f-cking happy and who lets you rest. Your relationship should be a point of rest, happiness, and a reprieve from the rest of the world. It should be your safe space… I don’t think [Stella and Winston] had that.

kathleen newman-bremang

Is This Couple Still Together? 

KNB: Absolutely not. There’s no chance. We also know how it turned out in real life for Terry McMillan (seriously, it’s a WILD story). But in the fictional world, Winston definitely goes to Stanford, meets someone his own age,  and they break up. Or she meets someone her own age and they break up. The exact same issues — even if no one else is involved — would keep popping up. There is no world in which these two last. First of all, this couple shouldn’t even have gotten together at the end of this movie, let alone are they still together now? Absolutely not. I rebuke it.

IK: No, they’re not still together. They might try to tough it out, but they’re not gonna make it down that aisle. They might even have a lavish engagement party (that Stella pays for), but they’re not getting married. He’s gonna keep living in the house, and when he gets into medical school, the long distance aspect of it is going to destroy them. Stella is going to be suspicious, and Winston will be like, Wait, why are you checking me? You’re not my MOM. And that first “you’re not my mom” will send the relationship in an entirely different direction. In fact, I actually hope that to spare themselves the heartbreak, they break up the very next day they get home from the airport.

KNB: They didn’t even make it home from the airport. I think it’s one of the first times where I actually really enjoyed the movie and I really enjoyed the performances but I was not rooting for this couple at all.

IK: I was really waiting for another person to show up. I thought there was going to be a scene where Stella goes back to Jamaica with her actual man and sees Winston with somebody else, and they lock eyes and smile wistfully before going back to their respective partners.

KNB: That would have been the perfect ending! Because did Stella actually get her groove back? She just got herself in another relationship with another man who’s going to force her to have another kid.

IK: She’s not having that kid. If they get married, they’re gonna get divorced. And now Stella is gonna have to go back to Jamaica and find somebody else.

KNB: Are we casting the sequel right now? Who is an age-appropriate fine-ass Black man to play opposite Angela Bassett? And Taye Diggs is having a moment as a TikTok star right now, so I could see him playing a bumbling side character. Winston is still eating his Cocopuffs and playing video games at 40. Still fine, still a wasteman.

IK: Yes, he’s her chaotic ex. You know who would be the love interest? Delroy Lindo. I feel like the chemistry would be there. He needs to be spicy — we need someone who’s gonna butt heads with Stella! They’re gonna be at the Sandals Resort buffet reaching for the jerk chicken at the same time or something. A real meet-cute.

KNB: [laughs] I love this so much. This is a sequel I would be on board for. Let’s get our pitch ready. Studios, we’re coming!

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

"Love Jones" Is For The Birds (& We're the Birds)

Revisiting Rom-Com Brown Sugar — Does It Hold Up?

Is 'Poetic Justice' As Romantic As We Remember?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • International rugby tournament kicks off in Ottawa to honour 9/11 hero, support LGBTQ rights

    The world's largest amateur rugby tournament has its opening ceremonies in Ottawa Wednesday, with more than 1,700 players from 20 countries participating. What sets this biennial tournament — the Bingham Cup — apart from others, is the fact it has become a world cup of gay and inclusive rugby. This is the tourney's 10th anniversary, and is being held in Canada for the first time. The Bingham Cup is named after Mark Bingham, a rugby player who died on Sept. 11, 2001, when he and a group of passen

  • Moving Yusei Kikuchi to bullpen was Blue Jays’ only sensible option

    Yusei Kikuchi has struggled mightily in the first year of a three-year, $36-million deal he signed with the Blue Jays last offseason.

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Ireland's Bennett wins second Vuelta stage, Teunissen grabs overall lead

    UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch fans got a surprise treat as Mike Teunissen grabbed the overall leader's red jersey in the Spanish Vuelta, and Sam Bennett of Ireland won the sprint finish in the second stage Saturday. Defending champion Primoz Roglic stayed near the top of the standings. Teunissen came in fourth place at the final sprint to become the second Dutch leader in the overall standings after his Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink led after the first stage. “Actually, it wasn’t the pl

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB