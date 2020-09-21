Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in state at U.S. Capitol Friday after two days at Supreme Court

WASHINGTON – The late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, becoming the first woman in history so honored.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Monday that Ginsburg's casket would be placed in National Statuary Hall, where a formal ceremony will be held for invited guests only.

A separate ceremony will be held Wednesday morning at the high court for Ginsburg's family, close friends and members of the court. The public then will have the chance to pay their respects from about 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, under the portico at the top of the courthouse steps.

Thirty-four men have been so honored since 1852. Civil rights icon Rosa Parks, who was not a public official, was lain in "honor" at the Capitol in 2005, but Ginsburg will be the first woman to lie in state.

The last person so honored was Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, who died in July. Most of those who have lain in state were presidents, prominent members of Congress and military leaders. The only other Supreme Court justice to lie in state was William Howard Taft, who served as chief justice after his term as president.

At both locations, Ginsburg's casket will be placed on the Lincoln Catafalque, which first supported President Abraham Lincoln's casket in the U.S. Capitol after his assassination in 1865.

A private interment service will be held next week at Arlington National Cemetery, where Ginsburg's late husband Martin was buried in 2010.

Ginsburg, 87, died late Friday on the eve of Rosh Hashanah following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Her death creates a vacancy on the high court that President Donald Trump vowed over the weekend to fill with another woman. It is not clear if Senate Republicans will have time to confirm his nominee before Election Day.

The leader of the court's liberal minority, Ginsburg served 27 years on the court and another 13 years on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Before that, she led the battle for gender equality at the American Civil Liberties Union, winning five of six cases she argued at the Supreme Court.

Obituary: Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Second woman on Supreme Court had been nation's leading litigator for women's rights

A New York City native who attended Harvard Law School before graduating from Columbia Law School, Ginsburg was a law professor at Columbia and Rutgers before President Jimmy Carter named her to the appeals court in 1980. She was elevated by President Bill Clinton in 1993, winning Senate confirmation by a vote of 96-3.

During President Barack Obama's second term, Ginsburg did not heed the advice of some liberal allies to retire so that Democrats could replace her. She hoped to retire if Hillary Clinton won the 2016 election, but Trump's upset victory spoiled her plan.

In the days following her death, thousands of people – notably women and girls – have left flowers and memorials outside the court in a mass showing of sympathy and support.

Trump plans to announce his nominee to succeed Ginsburg once events commemorating her life and career have been held. The front-runners are federal appeals court judges Amy Coney Barrett, who serves on the 7th Circuit, and Barbara Lagoa, who serves on the 11th Circuit.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in state at U.S. Capitol Friday