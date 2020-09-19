Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Was “Just Awesome,” Bill Maher Says; RBG’s Death News Came As ‘Real Time’ Was Taping Tonight

“That is very sad news,” said Bill Maher tonight as the nation and the world learned of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In front of a coronavirus socially distanced live audience on Friday, the Real Time host and his panel were informed of the passing of the 87-year old trailblazer as they were in the middle of filming tonight’s show.

HBO posted a clip on social media of Maher and panelists Tim Miller and Trae Crowder reacting in true real time to the death of the icon known as the Notorious RBG to many:

“First of all, before we go on to the political part of it, she was just awesome.” News of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing arrived in the midst of our live taping this evening with @BillMaher, @traecrowder, @Timodc and @JaneFonda. pic.twitter.com/sTOFnPyqff — Real Time with Bill Maher (@RealTimers) September 19, 2020





MORE

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.