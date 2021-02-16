‘Justice League’s Ray Fisher Slams Much-Accused Joss Whedon Again, Warner Bros Execs In Latest Social Media Scorcher
As more and more allegations of misconduct from Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum and controversy surround Joss Whedon, the Justice League director and some of Warner Bros.’ top brass are once again in Ray Fisher’s social media spotlight.
There’s only one reason that I haven’t been sued by Joss Whedon, Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns, Jon Berg, or Walter Hamada:
They know I’m telling the truth.
— Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) February 16, 2021
While Fisher has been slamming Whedon on social for his “gross and abusive” Justice League behavior since the summer of 2020, the Buffy creator and Avengers’ director’s already tainted star further crashed to Earth following Buffy actress Charisma Carpenter’s recent claims that Whedon’s behavior caused a toxic environment on set and “triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer.” Last week, Carpenter said that her decision to speak out publicly stemmed from her involvement in the WarnerMedia investigation into Justice League.
In addition to Carpenter, Buffy actress Michelle Trachtenberg also made startling accusations against Whedon, expressed in an online post “I am brave enough now as a 35 year old woman….To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior….very. Not. Appropriate” adding “What he did was very bad. But we win. By surviving!”
Buffy title star Sarah Michelle Gellar and series producer and showrunner Marti Noxon expressed their support for the actress’ and their claims against Whedon.
Fisher’s latest social media salvo also picks up on allegations he made against Warner and DC Entertainment executives over what he has termed “enabling of Whedon” during the reshoots on the initially Zack Snyder-directed film.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League debuts March 18 on HBO Max.
As all this back and forth is going on, Fisher has been a big participant in reshoots for Zack Snyder’s Justice League as he was on set for several days per sources, and was prominently featured in the trailer.
Fisher’s tweet wasn’t his only appearance on social media today. The Cyborg actor also posted a very long walk in the Mississippi snow on his Instagram account with no mention of Warner Bros, Justice League or any involvement in that film.
