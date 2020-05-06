'Justice League Dark: Apokolips War' exclusive clip featuring John Constantine and Raven

DC fans are in for a treat this week as new animated film Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is now available on digital download.

Culminating a six-year animated journey that began with the release of Justice League War in 2014, Apokolips War finds Earth decimated after intergalactic tyrant Darkseid has devastated the Justice League in a poorly executed war by the DC Super Heroes.

We’ve got an exclusive new clip from the film above, featuring a crucial conversation between Raven (American Horror Story’s Taissa Farmiga) and John Constantine (Matt Ryan, from NBC’s Constantine and the CW Arrowverse) as they prepare for war.

John Constantine. (WB)

The remaining bastions of good – the Justice League, Teen Titans, Suicide Squad and assorted others – must regroup, strategise and take the war to Darkseid in order to save the planet and its surviving inhabitants. This is truly the war to end all wars, and only the victor will live to enjoy the spoils.

Adapting the storyline of DC Comics’ The Darkseid War, it;s a sequel to 2017's Justice League Dark and the fifteenth and potentially final film in the DC Animated Movie Universe (DCAMU).

Justice League Dark. (WB)

It assembles a huge cast of characters from the DC Comics, and an all-star cast behind them, including Jerry O’Connell as Superman, Rosario Dawson as Wonder Woman, Jason O’Mara as Batman, Rainn Wilson as Lex Luthor and Candyman’s Tony Todd as Darkseid.

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is available on digital download now and on DVD, Blu-Ray™, Blu-Ray™ Steelbook & Blu-Ray™ Minifig release on May 18.