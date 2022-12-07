Justice Department relying on outdated, inadequate adult corrections polices, says auditor general

The auditor general has found that offenders in Newfoundland and Labrador are often not given the tools they need to successfully reintegrate into the community. (Sarah Smellie/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Sarah Smellie/The Canadian Press

Newfoundland and Labrador's Justice Department isn't doing enough to ensure adult offenders can successfully — and safely — reintegrate into the community, according to a report from the province's auditor general.

The report, which looked at adult offender rehabilitation programming and community reintegration in Newfoundland and Labrador from 2017 to 2019, found policies were either deficient or non-existent.

"Adult custody policies related to rehabilitation programming and reintegration were incomplete, inadequate and outdated," reads the report.

According to the report, the Department of Justice and Public Safety is relying on legislation from the 1970s to govern adult corrections, even though updated legislation was passed in 2011. According to the report, as recently as 2019, then Justice Minister Andrew Parsons said the department was finalizing the regulations, but as of December, the new legislation still hasn't been enacted.

"We could not determine any reason for these delays," reads the report.

In its response to the report, the department again said regulations are being finalized.

