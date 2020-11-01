The Justice Department Finally—Finally!—Takes on Google and the Danger of Monopolies

At its inception, the digital rights movement was mocked for its foolish obsession with the sideshow of online trivialities, the delusion that the rules governing a bunch of Star Trek message boards had some connection with the urgent, innately physical world of human rights.

Fast-forward 30 years and the same people are being mocked as Pollyannas who only saw tech as a force for good and failed to warn us of the risk of impending technological dystopia.

Life isn't fair.

Tech activists didn't have a blind spot when it came to the abusive potential of networked computers—but we did miss a big, important, looming crisis. And to be fair to us, it's one that almost everyone missed.

Monopoly.

Forty years ago, President Ronald Reagan elevated the Nixonite criminal Robert Bork to serve as his court sorcerer. Bork was so revolting that his Supreme Court nomination died in the Senate, but even without a lifetime seat on the bench, Bork managed to have a seismic effect on the nation and the world.

Bork's fundamental belief was that if you stared really hard at anti-monopoly laws like the Sherman Act and the Clayton Act, you'd find that their drafters never really worried about monopolies. Rather, they only worried about harmful monopolies—which is to say, instances in which companies do something nakedly anticompetitive in a way that results in an immediate increase in prices. Bork's big idea was that unless you could prove that some monopolistic crime would raise near-term consumer prices, it shouldn't be prosecuted.

And now, after 40 years of non-enforcement of monopoly laws, the world has:

· five giant publishers

· four giant movie studios

· three giant record labels

· two giant brewers

· one giant eyewear maker

And these companies abuse their power in thousands of ways, as do their cozily monopolistic pals in aviation, accounting, logistics, poultry, groceries, telecoms, agribusiness, and a thousand other industries that owe their collapse into oligarchy to the legacy of Robert Bork and his fantasies about the secret messages encoded in the plain language of American competition law.

The Justice Department's unveiling of an antitrust suit against Google is seismic.

It is clear that Google has a monopoly that it maintains through predatory tactics that were prohibited prior to antitrust's "enborkening." After all, this is a company that has produced between 1.5 and 3.5 successful products in-house: search (1), a Hotmail clone (0.5), and, depending on who you ask, Android (if you believe that the product called "Android" that Google acquired is unrelated to Android as we know it today) and Photos (if you think it has billions of users because it's better than everything else, and not because it comes preinstalled with Android).

The other in-house Google product developments have ranged from ho-hum to flop. The company's successes—notably, its ad-tech stack—were the result of acquisitions through which the company created and maintained a vertical monopoly that captured more and more value from its suppliers and users.

Google's defense against the antitrust suit is the same line that I heard from its founders at conferences in the early 2000s: With competition just "a click away," any success the company has attained should properly be attributed to the delight of its customers, not a high-stakes game of moneyball where monopoly rents from ad-tech allow it to buy its way into the defaults for browsers and operating systems. This is a lot less convincing 15 years on than it was in the noughties.

There's a good chance that Google believes it faces a high risk of breakup, and that the restructuring of the company as "Alphabet" is intended, at least in part, to suggest cleavage lines to trustbusters favorable to the business's interests: "Please Mister G-Man, don't make us spin out the failed smart city division or the novelty wifi balloons!" Anything to keep ad-tech and its affiliated surveillance systems in house.

There's a Silicon Valley consensus that Google survived its infancy because Microsoft elected not to strangle it in its cradle, the way the Beast of Redmond had done with Netscape and other upstarts of the previous decade. This forbearance is attributed to the Justice Department’s long (and ultimately unsuccessful) antitrust action over the Windows monopoly. The theory goes that Microsoft had its predatory spirit tamed after a decade-long regulatory siege and was frightened of what an all-out assault on Google might provoke.

