Justice Department asks Mike Pence to sit for questioning in Jan. 6 probe

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been contacted by the Justice Department, which is seeking to question Pence in connection with DOJ’s ongoing probe into former President Donald Trump, the Jan. 6 riot and the efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election, sources familiar with the matter confirm to ABC News.

The former vice president is said to be considering the request, per sources.

The Department of Justice has declined to comment. A spokesperson for Pence has not responded to ABC News.

The news was first reported by The New York Times.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

