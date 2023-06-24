Justice Department asks to delay criminal trial for Trump's handling of classified documents to December

Trump arrives at Trump Tower on Monday April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

The DOJ indicted Donald Trump for his handling of classified government documents.

A federal judge overseeing the case set an initial trial date of August 14.

Prosecutors say they need more time to give Trump's lawyers security clearance to review documents.

The Justice Department asked a judge on Friday night to postpone until December the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump for retaining classified documents.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon set an initial trial date of Aug. 14 for Trump, who faces 37 felony counts accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and obstructing Justice Department efforts to get them back.

DOJ prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith's team asked Cannon to reschedule the trial for Dec. 11. They said the delay was necessary because the case involves classified information and will require Trump's lawyers to obtain security clearances, a process that is underway.

The Justice Department said this week that it has begun sharing evidence relevant to the case with the Trump legal team.

But, they said in their Friday filing, "Even with the prompt production the government has arranged, the inclusion of additional time for defense counsel to review and digest the discovery, to make their own decisions about any production to the government, and for the government to review the same, is reasonable and appropriate."

The Justice Department said Trump's lawyers do not object to pushing the trial date back. The judge will ultimately set the trial date.

Trump, who is also in the throes of a 2024 presidential campaign, is accused of violating the Espionage Act for retaining classified documents, among other charges.

On top of the federal indictment, Trump also faces 34 felony charges in New York in connection to a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

