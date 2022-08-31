Justice Department argues special master not needed to review Trump records

An aerial view of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (Steve Helber / Associated Press)

Prosecutors obtained a search warrant for former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate after receiving evidence from multiple sources that there was “likely” an effort to conceal classified documents in defiance of a grand jury subpoena to turn them over, according to the Department of Justice, who is pushing back against Trump’s efforts to have a third party special master appointed to review the documents.

After Trump’s legal team handed over some classified documents in June as required by a subpoena, the Justice Department “developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation,” the filing states.

Trump also did not exert the executive privilege he is now trying to claim over classified and other materials recovered from his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida this month, the Justice Department said in its response to Trump's request for a court-appointed special master to review the materials.

Appointing a third-party special master would slow down the government's investigation and the intelligence community's efforts to determine "the national security risk that improper storage of these highly sensitive materials may have caused and from identifying measures to rectify or mitigate any damage that improper storage caused," the department said in the 36-page response.

The judge has told Trump's legal team to respond by 8 p.m. ET Wednesday. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Thursday.

FBI investigators are probing potential crimes, including violations of the Espionage Act, related to highly classified national security documents stored at Trump’s Palm Beach residence. On Aug. 8, FBI agents removed 11 sets of of classified documents — including some marked top secret and meant to be available only in special government facilities — and 20 boxes of materials from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

The National Archives asked the Department to determine if charges were warranted when the agency found highly classified information in 15 boxes of presidential records recovered from Mar-a-Lago in January 2022.

The Department got a grand jury subpoena to secure any classified or sensitive materials in May. When three FBI agents and a Justice Department lawyer were called to the estate to retrieve documents in early June they were given a sworn affidavit that a diligent search had been conducted and “any and all responsive documents accompany this certification.” The DOJ officials were told all materials taken from the White House were stored in a single room and were allowed to view the room, but Trump’s legal team “explicitly prohibited government personnel from opening or looking inside any of the boxes,” the filing states.

In response to a lawsuit from news companies earlier this month, the Justice Department voluntarily unsealed the warrant and an itemized list of the items taken in the search, though the entries do not include details on the subjects of the documents. The Justice Department was also ordered in that case to release a redacted version of the affidavit used to lay out the probable cause that evidence of a crime might be found during the search.

Trump's legal team argued in its initial filing that the warrant, list of items seized and redacted affidavit provide insufficient information about why the search was conducted. They said a special master is necessary to ensure the Justice Department returns any private or privileged documents seized during the search.

Along with Tuesday's filing, the Justice Department filed under seal a more detailed list of the materials taken during the nine-hour search and an update on its review of the materials. It said in its filing that "the government is prepared, given the extraordinary circumstances, to unseal the more detailed receipt and provide it immediately to Plaintiff."

The Justice Department said Monday that its internal filter team has identified a "limited set of materials" taken in the search that may include material covered by attorney-client privilege. The response didn't address Trump's claims that some of the documents are covered by executive privilege.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.