Justice Department will appeal judge's ruling to strike down federal mask mandate if CDC approves

Travelers wear protective masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus at the Philadelphia International Airport on April 19.

The Justice Department said Tuesday that it plans to appeal a federal judge’s ruling that voided the federal mask mandate for travelers if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes masking remains necessary.

"The department continues to believe that the order requiring masking in the transportation corridor is a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health," the Justice Department said in a statement. "If CDC concludes that a mandatory order remains necessary for the public’s health after that assessment, the Department of Justice will appeal the district court’s decision.”

USA TODAY was unable to reach the CDC for comment. The agency says on its website that it will no longer enforce the mask mandate but recommends that people wear face coverings in indoor public transportation settings.

Airlines and other travel-related companies dropped their mask mandates after in light of U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle's ruling Monday and the Transportation Security Administration's decision to no longer enforce the mandate.

As of Tuesday, every major U.S. airline and many airports said they would no longer enforce face coverings. Uber, Lyft, Coach USA, Megabus, Greyhound and Amtrak no longer require face masks.

The federal mask mandate was announced in January 2021. Before the judge's decision, the mandate was set to last through at least May 3. It required face coverings on airplanes, trains, buses and public transportation hubs.

