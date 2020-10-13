Justice Department Goes After Melania Trump’s Former BFF Over Dishy Tell-All

The Department of Justice has filed a complaint against Melania Trump’s former best friend for not submitting a draft of her tell-all book to the federal government for pre-publication review.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the planner of President Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration, penned Melania and Me about the sudden souring of her relationship with the first lady. The look into Melania’s inner circle painted an unflattering portrait of the first lady, as did several clandestine recordings Wolkoff later shared.

Filed in Washington, D.C. District Court, the complaint accuses Wolkoff of breach of contract and breach of fiduciary obligations.

DOJ lawyers wrote, “Ms. Wolkoff agreed, among other things, ‘that [she was] specifically prohibited from publishing, reproducing or otherwise divulging any such information to any unauthorized person or entity in whole or in part.’” The Department has requested the court redirect any profits earned from the book to the federal government.

