Justice committee pushes government to drop blanket publication bans for sexual assault cases

·3 min read
Advocate Morrell Andrews tells the House of Commons justice committee that the law on publication bans should be changed. (Parliament of Canada - image credit)
Advocate Morrell Andrews tells the House of Commons justice committee that the law on publication bans should be changed. (Parliament of Canada - image credit)

The House of Commons justice committee is calling on the government to change the Criminal Code to allow victims of sexual assault to opt out of publication bans.

Such bans are intended to protect victims by prohibiting the publication of information that could identify them publicly in relation to their case.

But a report tabled in the House of Commons on Wednesday recommends — among other things — that the law be changed so that publication bans are not imposed on victims without their consent.

The report — which received unanimous support from the committee's MPs — followed a months-long study looking at how the government can improve supports for victims of crime.

They said this ban was in my best interest but I felt trapped. - Morrell Andrews, sexual assault victim

In October, MPs heard from Morrell Andrews, a sexual assault victim turned advocate. She told the committee that a publication ban was placed on her name without her consent and she later had to fight to remove it — a process she called "humiliating."

Andrews said she wanted the freedom to speak publicly about her experience. But doing so and breaking the publication ban would have meant facing criminal charges — with a potential maximum sentence of up to two years in jail and a $5,000 fine.

"They said this ban was in my best interest but I felt trapped," she told the MPs.

Andrews told CBC she feels "humbled and elated" by the committee's recommendations, adding it "finally recognizes that there's a gap in the Criminal Code."

"What matters most is that victim complainants are provided with a choice in the matter of whether or not a publication ban is placed on your identity" she said.

"Not everybody wants to be anonymous."

The report also called for a number of updates to the Canadian Victims Bill of Rights, passed by Stephen Harper's Conservative government in early 2015. The committee called on the government to establish a right for victims to access support programs and to ensure necessary information about the criminal justice system is provided to victims automatically, rather than upon their request.

Justice Minister David Lametti hasn't ruled out adopting the recommendations into law — including the one on publication bans.

"We're definitely in favour of not re-traumatizing victims of sexual assault in the court process," Lametti said Thursday. "We're always open to making improvements."

A spokesperson for Lametti's office told CBC News that the government will respond to the committee's report "in due course."

Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press
Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press

 

NDP MP Laurel Collins, who is sponsoring a petition in the House of Commons calling for similar changes to the law, said it's "encouraging" to see support for those changes gather momentum.

"New Democrats will keep pushing the government to listen to what survivors want and need, and to fix the patriarchal denial of survivors' consent when it comes to publication bans," Collins said in a media statement.

Pam Hrich, executive director and general counsel of the Women's Legal Education and Action Fund, said changing the law on publication bans would be "low-hanging fruit for the government to act on." But any changes should respect the advice of victims, she added.

"It's so important, I think, to have a simplified process and rules around ensuring that survivors know whether there is a publication ban in place in their proceedings and that they have an easy way to remove it if that is what they want," Hrich said.

Andrews said she is optimistic the changes can be made quickly, given the report received support from all political parties.

"There's a lot of work ahead. But based on the conversations that I've had so far, I believe that this is something that is not controversial," she said. "It's really a simple fix."

Latest Stories

  • From Nintendo to Sony and Everything in Between, Here Are 45 Great Gifts for Gamers in 2022

    Gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch continue to break sales records, with breakout titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons topping the charts. With more people playing games than ever before, many non-gamers are stuck scratching their heads at what gifts to buy their gaming friends.

  • Fort Worth man who wrote ‘Murder the Media’ at Capitol sentenced in Jan. 6 riot

    The Texas man and a Proud Boy “elder” were sentenced to four years in prison.

  • Missouri man sentenced in Capitol riot case said Trump, others to blame for his actions

    Federal prosecutors say the Independence man was part of a mob that terrorized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s staff during the Capitol insurrection.

  • 2 Capitol rioters who threw smoke bombs at police, smoked cigarettes inside and wrote 'Murder the Media' on the wall sentenced to 4 years

    Two men who filmed themselves smoking inside the Capitol building on January 6, 2021 were sentenced to 4 years in prison on Friday.

  • Ex-NYPD officer sobs as he is sentenced to life for murder of eight-year-old son who froze to death in garage

    On Thursday, Suffolk County Judge William Condon sentenced Valva to life with the possibility of parole after 25 years served

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Tage Thompson isn't the only Sabres player on the rise

    This week we look at a few players doing well in tough spots, under the radar depth players, emerging young stars, the Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres and more.

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis