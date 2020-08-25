'It is just so wrong': Mike Pompeo under fire for speaking to RNC from Middle East

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will dive into politically fraught waters Tuesday when he addresses the Republican National Convention – breaking diplomatic protocol and perhaps the State Department's own policy on engaging in partisan political activity.

Pompeo's remarks will be recorded and piped in from the Middle East, where he's traveling on official State Department business.

"It's unprecedented and it's, in my judgment, inappropriate," said Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Miller worked for a half-dozen former secretaries of state from both parties, from George Schultz to Colin Powell.

The State Department said Pompeo would address the RNC in his "personal capacity." A spokesperson, who was not authorized to comment on the record, said no official agency resources would be used for Pompeo's remarks, and his staff has not been involved in preparing his speech or in making the arrangements for Pompeo's appearance.

But critics said that's a distinction without a difference and note that Pompeo's remarks appear to directly flout a policy that he approved restricting State Department employees from taking part in political activities.

A State Department memo, issued in December 2019, says agency employees cannot "engage in political activity in concert with a partisan candidate, political party, or partisan political group." The memo specifically bars high-level State Department officials from participating in a convention.

"Senate-confirmed Presidential appointees may not even attend a political party convention or convention-related event," reads the memo, which was released Monday evening by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y.

And just last month, Pompeo himself warned State Department employees against engaging in restricted political activity. “It is important that the Department’s employees do not improperly engage the Department of State in the political process, and that they adhere to the Hatch Act and Department policies in their own political activities," he wrote in a July 24 cable released by Engel.

The Times of Israel reported that Pompeo would deliver his remarks from an "undisclosed location" in Jerusalem, where he met Monday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The State Department press office refused to confirm that.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make joint statements to the press after their meeting, in Jerusalem, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. More

American support for Israel is a galvanizing issue for Evangelical voters, a pivotal constituency for the GOP.

Critics accused Pompeo of using Israel as a "prop" to gin up support for Trump as he trails in the polls against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

"It is just so wrong," said former Wendy Sherman, who held high-level State Department positions in the Clinton and Obama administrations.

She and others noted that Defense and State department chiefs normally do not engage in any partisan campaign activities on behalf of the presidents they serve, because they represent the United States abroad and are supposed to be above the domestic political fray.

Sherman said she was appalled that Pompeo is not only addressing the GOP convention but doing so from Jerusalem, a holy city that holds immense significance for Jews, Christians and Muslims.

It is "disrespectful" to the history and significance of Jerusalem "to be doing a political speech from such a holy city," Sherman said. “Jerusalem should not be a prop for a domestic partisan political convention.”

