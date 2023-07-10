He just won a Food Network show. Now this Biloxi chef will compete on ‘Chopped.’

Celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli called Austin Sumrall “Mr. Fancy Pants” for not using paper plates for his food meant for a picnic.

Sumrall — who owns White Pillars in Biloxi with his wife, Tresse — would go on to beat Guarnaschelli on her own Food Network show, impressing judges with his grits and grillades dish.

Now that Sumrall has the “Alex vs. America” win in his arsenal, you can watch him compete again, this time on “Chopped.”

Sumrall, who has been nominated for a James Beard Award, will take on three other chefs from the South in the first part of the “Chopped” All-American Showdown on July 25. Twelve other chefs — four each from the North, East and West in the U.S. — will also be competing. The winners of each region will face off against each other for the championship and a $50,000 grand prize.

Born and raised in Mississippi, the White Pillars executive chef cooks Southern coastal cuisine and his wildly popular restaurant known for a farm-to-table menu, changing dinner specials and monthly drag brunch. Sumrall added the grits and grillades dish that helped him win “Alex vs. America” to the White Pillars Sunday brunch menu.

In the first round of the All-American Showdown, Sumrall will definitely make a Southern-inspired appetizer and could move on to make soul food in the entrée round and dessert in the final round.

Meet the 16 talented chefs from America's East, West, North AND South entering the #Chopped All-American Showdown Watch this exciting tournament on #Chopped starting THIS Tuesday at 8|7c Get to know the chefs: https://foodtv.com/43Sm0BP

The Mississippi Coast culinary genius is heading into “Chopped” with a 1-0 record on Food Network shows. Will he avoid the Chopping Block? Will he bring home another win and go on to compete for $50,000? Will “Chopped” host Ted Allen give him a nickname?

Austin and Tresse Sumrall on White Pillars Restaurant & Lounge in Biloxi. Austin Sumrall won an episode of “Alex vs. America” on Food Network.