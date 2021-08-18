‘I just want peace’: Daughter seeks answers in unsolved killing of Kansas City father

Briyana Alvidrez of Kansas City, North, remembers she was shopping for groceries five years ago when she got an urgent call from her aunt asking if she had spoken with her dad, Joshua Bush.

It was during that conversation that her aunt told her to stop shopping and leave immediately. A body had been found and while it hadn’t yet been confirm, they thought it was his.

“I don’t really remember what I was thinking at that point,” Alvidrez said. “In my mind, no one could ever touch my Dad. My Dad was just like Superman. So when I found out the way my Dad was killed, it really blew my mind.”

A city street crew found the body of 38-year-old Joshua Bush of Kansas City the morning of Aug. 22, 2016, as they were mowing in an area near 46th Street and Leavenworth Road in Kansas City, Kansas. It was later determined he had been fatally shot.

The homicide remains unsolved and police are renewing a call for information in the case.

Bush, who along with his wife Jenny Bush, co-owned and operated a property preservation business that worked with banks to bring foreclosed homes up to code in the Kansas City area, Alvidrez said.

“He was a hard working man,” she said. “He was always very generous. He loved his family. He loved his kids and his grand kids a lot.”

Bush has two surviving daughters, a son and several grandchildren, as well as two stepdaughters.

“The years without him have just been really hard trying to do life without him,”Alvidrez said. “He had always been there. He was always the go-to person to call when you had any problems.”

He was also the one to call whenever you had something to celebrate.

“When I was excited, when I had something new pop up, when I had a new job, I always called my Dad,“ Alvidrez said. “The last five years I don’t have my Dad to call anymore.”

With the anniversary of his death coming up, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department and the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline are asking for assistance in solving Bush’s homicide. There’s a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or charges.

Story continues

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online at www.KCcrimestoppers.com or by downloading the P3TIPS onto your phone.

The family is hoping for someone to come forward with information so that they can get justice.

“I just want peace,” Alvidrez said. “It’s been five years of us just guessing and hoping that we’ll get answers and we haven’t had answers for five years on who did this to our Dad.”