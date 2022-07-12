Just two Qatar World Cup hotel chains signed up to international 'employer pays principle'

Just two Qatar hotel chains have signed up to international 'employer pays principle' - Reuters

Only two of the hotel chains based in Qatar where the World Cup finals will be staged later this year have signed up to an international-standard principle that low-wage workers should not have to pay recruitment fees to gain jobs in the Gulf State.

In a survey undertaken by the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre [BHRRC], just two of the 30 hotel chains – Radisson and Kempinski - who will accommodate the estimated one million visitors expected for the tournament said that they had signed up to the “employer pays principle” [EPP].

The BHRRC estimates that migrant workers have paid more than £1 billion collectively over the last ten years to recruitment agencies, labour supply companies, and other informal contacts to secure themselves jobs in the Qatar hospitality sector. The EPP is part of the Dhaka Principles formulated by human rights groups ten years ago to establish basic worker rights, including the one that migrant workers should not be charged fees to secure employment.

Qatar’s hotel sector is expected to have reached 44,000 rooms by the time the tournament begins, a rapid increase from around 10,000 in 2010 when the tiny, oil-rich state was awarded the World Cup finals by Fifa. The hotels are staffed to a large degree from migrant labour from south and southeast Asia, part of the two million strong non-Qatari workforce. BHRRC says that when companies do not bear the cost for recruitment fees, which can be equivalent to one year’s salary, the consequences can be very damaging.

“Workers lack some of the most basic protections against exploitation and are often left struggling financially,” the report’s authors said, “in the worst cases they have been driven to suicide under the pressure of debt and low wages.”

The BHRRC surveyed 30 hotel brands in Qatar of which only 14 responded. Nevertheless, faced with reluctance to disclose information in its previous 2021 survey, this year BHRRC reported some improvements. Ten of the hotel brands disclosed at least one recruitment agency or labour supplier compared with four in 2021. Four of the hotel brands revealed that they had discovered recruitment fee payments. Only Kempinski and Radisson disclosed exact figures and none were prepared to reveal data on reimbursements to workers.

The BHRRC praised the Qatar hotel industry for “stepping up efforts and demonstrating commitments to some of the fundamental principles of corporate transparency” but added “there is still insufficient … understanding by brands of how migration is facilitated, and the possible stakeholders involved, to be able to fully identify and mitigate risks to their workforce.”

A Qatari government official said in response to the BHRRC report that it had done more than any other country in the region to improve workers’ rights through new laws. He said that Qatar opened 20 centres in eight countries that sent labour to the state to regulate recruitment and would open more. The official also said that the responsibility also rested with domestic and international companies working there.

The government official said: “Qatar has repeatedly said that systemic reform does not happen overnight and shifting the behaviour of every company takes time. The reality is that no other country has come so far so quickly.”

In a statement, Fifa said that it was “committed to uphold and promote the highest international labour standards for all workers [on Fifa events]”. It added that the Qatar Supreme Committee that is organising the tournament prohibits fees being paid by workers, and obliges contractors to use approved recruitment agencies. It says that as part of this commitment, and as a means of recompense, “workers have received payments of a total of $22.6 million [£19 million] as at December 2021, with an additional $5.7 million [£4.8 million] committed by contractors.”