‘Just trying to help them’: GoFundMe made for family of Overland Park house fire victim

A GoFundMe has been launched to help the family of Tammy Matsuo, one of two people who died in an Overland Park house fire on Monday.

Adam Fetters and Matsuo, who friends said had been together for a few years and were engaged, died in the fire in the 10300 block of Westgate Street.

Friends said that Fetters, 37, was a guitarist and singer who hoped to be a full-time musician, and Matsuo, 34, was a professional graphic designer. They said the couple had plans to get married next year.

An investigation found that no fire alarms were working in the house when the fire happened.

Polly Revare created the GoFundMe page to help raise money so Matsuo’s parents, who live in Bolivia, can attend the funeral.

Revare said Matsuo came to the United States about seven years ago from Bolivia and lived with her family for two years, working as an au pair who helped take care of Revare’s five children.

The two became close friends and Revare said Matsuo continued to be a friend and help take care of her kids every now and then.

She said Matsuo took care of more than just her kids, but also those around her. She recalled a time when her kids were young and she was upset about something, and Matsuo sat her down and asked if she had eaten yet that day.

Matsuo said she would get Revare some food, then they would figure everything else out.

“It’s such a shock,” Revare said. “She leaves a tremendous hole in our lives.”

Revare decided to raise funds to help Matsuo’s parents with funeral costs because of how expensive it can be to buy last minute international airfare.

“I do know that it will be a financial burden to travel here,” Revare said.

Revare said she has been in contact with Matsuo’s father since his daughter’s death and knows her mother, who stayed at her house for a few weeks when she visited the U.S.

“I am just trying to help them,” Revare said.

The GoFundMe page, posted on Wednesday, has a goal of $10,000.