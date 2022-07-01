Just when you thought it was safe to look up: ‘Shark Week’ blimp is coming to Charlotte

The big gray fish with fierce-looking teeth looming over Charlotte this month isn’t going to eat you. It just wants you to watch TV.

This month, Discovery Channel will fly two blimps across the West and East coasts to celebrate its popular Shark Week. The annual celebration of the ocean predators won’t begin until July 24, but Discovery wants cities — including Charlotte — to “get excited,” the network said.

The largest fish in the ocean #whaleshark#SharkWeek starts Sunday, July 24 on @Discovery and streaming on @discoveryplus.



video by @nuttynulty/IG pic.twitter.com/8V0tavYSuP — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) June 30, 2022

The “flying sharks” measure 128 feet long and 44 feet high. The blimps can travel at speeds of more than 50 mph and traverse about 250 miles per day, according to Discovery.

To find the “most sharkadelic fans,” Discovery wants blimp spotters from each coast to share their sightings on social media using the hashtags #EastShark or #WestShark.

The East Coast blimp will originate in Nashville, Tennessee, before flying to Atlanta; Ocean City, Maryland; the Jersey Shore; Long Island, New York.

It should pass over Charlotte twice, on Sunday, July 3, and Thursday, July 28.

The West Coast blimp will originate in San Francisco and make its way to Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; San Jose, California; and San Diego.

The blimps can be tracked at sharkweek.com/blimp.