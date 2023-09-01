‘Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse, Grant Shapps is in charge of our defence’

'Rishi Sunak has just kicked the last leg out from the stool with this absurd appointment,' says one Telegraph reader - Simon Walker/Shuttershock

Grant Shapps was appointed Defence Secretary on Thursday following Ben Wallace’s resignation. Mr Shapps said he was “honoured” to have been appointed to the role and paid tribute to the “enormous contribution” made by his predecessor.

Also in the news this week, the new Ulez expansion came into force, the Met Police commissioner cracked down on officers supporting “woke” causes while on duty and an IT meltdown led to thousands of flight cancellations at UK airports.

Read on to explore what Telegraph readers had to say about the biggest topics of the week in the comments section and Letters page.

Grant Shapps announced as Defence Secretary

On Thursday, Downing Street announced that Grant Shapps had been appointed as the new Defence Secretary.

Ben Riley-Smith, The Telegraph’s political editor, claimed that Rishi Sunak had “played it safe” by appearing to value loyalty.

A vast majority of Telegraph readers were displeased by the announcement, and claimed that Mr Shapps has not had sufficient experience to handle the role – particularly when it comes to tackling the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Ulez expansion

The Ulez expansion came into force earlier this week, which has led to protests and vandalised enforcement cameras all across London.

The £12.50 daily charge for older polluting vehicles was widened to all 32 London boroughs following months of controversy.

While some readers supported the expansion, most readers expressed indignation at the move.

An exclusive Telegraph poll revealed that 98 per cent of over 30,000 readers want Mr Khan to scrap the new Ulez expansion.

Met chief cracks down on support for woke causes

Sir Mark Rowley, Britain’s most senior policeman, said this week that his officers will not be allowed to express support for “woke” causes while on duty because it is essential they are impartial.

His comments came prior to this year’s Notting Hill Carnival, where the Metropolitan Police Federation labelled the level of violence as “unacceptable and unsustainable”.

Readers praised Sir Mark’s comments, arguing that police should become a force again, instead of a service.

Other readers claimed the Notting Hill Carnival had become unmanageable and should be banned.

Air traffic control failure

Holidaymakers experienced flight chaos this week after a “network-wide failure” of the UK’s air traffic control system on Monday.

By Tuesday night, it emerged that a single rogue flight plan caused the IT meltdown, with the National Air Traffic Service (NATS) confirming that a “technical issue” was caused by “some of the flight data we received”.

The panic led readers to question how such a situation could have arisen, with many pointing the finger at NATS for a lack of preparation.

Other readers who were affected by the fault described the scenes they witnessed while at airports.

