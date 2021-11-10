We Just Teamed Up With French Brand ba&sh to Create Your Wardrobe Lineup for the Holiday Season

InStyle X Ba&sh Collaboration

Courtesy

What happens when the glamorous French brand ba&sh joins forces with InStyle? A super sophisticated and chic capsule collection is born, complete with Parisian-inspired staples that are perfect for the holiday season.

We collaborated with the high-end fashion brand to create the ba&sh x InStyle collection, which includes three exclusive pieces developed from ba&sh's bestselling silhouettes with a bit of a twist (like new design details and custom materials): the Fiora dress, the Talea jacket, and the Betty belt.

InStyle X Ba&sh Collaboration

Courtesy

The Fiora dress ($260; ba-sh.com) is crafted from gorgeous floral-printed fabric that includes a V-neckline and exaggerated shoulders, as well as a midi-length hemline and a tiered, ruffled skirt. The long-sleeve smock is fully lined on the inside and made with luxurious material comprised of 90% silk and 10% metallic fabric.

RELATED: All the Badass InStyle Merch Your Heart Could Desire

InStyle X Ba&sh Collaboration

Courtesy

The Talea oversized blazer ($375; ba-sh.com) just became your best friend as we head into the winter months. This piece will elevate any simple outfit; throw it over a dress as a finishing touch or pair it with jeans to dress up a casual look. The relaxed structure is timeless without being stuffy, and we promise it'll become the go-to staple of your wardrobe. It effortlessly pairs with our Fiora dress, the inner piping is the same print as the dress, making the match subtly written in the stars.

Last but certainly not least is the final piece of our collection: the Betty belt, shown at the top ($135; ba-sh.com), a take on the brand's bestselling belt style in a new leopard print created for this collection. The accessory's oversized square buckle and wild print will fit right in with the resurgence of groovy '70s trends, meaning it is the perfect (and most practical) addition to your on-trend wardrobe.

The ba&sh x InStyle limited-edition line is available now exclusively at ba-sh.com. Might we suggest running not walking to that link before these exclusive pieces get snatched up?