Just Super review – a sweet Norwegian search for the hero within

A sweet animated story from Norway, Just Super unfolds in a small village that is permanently on the brink of disaster. Fortunately, the community has a protector: Super Lion, a costumed hero, on hand to thwart everything from runaway baby strollers (Battleship Potemkin reference ahoy) to impending gas explosions. Only Hedvig knows the identity of Super Lion: it’s her dad behind the mask and the mane. But when Hedvig shrinks the super-suit in the wash, will she be able to fill her dad’s costume and the crucial role he plays in the community? This tale of finding inner strength and tapping into unsuspected talents is probably one for younger audiences.