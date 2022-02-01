'It just sucks': Service workers in Quebec say they aren't paid enough for all the stress, abuse

·5 min read
Service workers say that between aggressive customers and low pay, they understand why businesses are struggling to hire during the latest wave of the pandemic. (Andrew Lee/CBC - image credit)

Chloe Peel was walking to work last fall when she felt the panic building in her.

Her breathing got heavy. As she got closer to the café where she worked, she felt herself starting to hyperventilate, tears streaming down her face.

"My mind is going through: 'I can't do this. I can't do this anymore.' But I don't have a choice. I have to go into work," she said.

After two years of working as a barista during the pandemic, Peel said that last November, she reached a breaking point.

She's not alone. Businesses across Montreal say they're struggling to hire staff, as more people shun minimum wage service jobs. In retail, that wage is $13.50 an hour. For employees who earn tips, the minimum hourly wage is $10.80.

Peel understands the frustration.

After that day, she wound up in the Douglas Psychiatric Hospital's emergency room in Montreal. Her psychiatrist has since placed her on leave from work and school.

"[People] are leaving because they're suffering. They're not leaving because they don't want to work. They want to work," Peel said. "They just can't handle it anymore."

Added stress pushes people out of jobs

Peel said that before she burned out, she watched as many of her coworkers chose to quit rather than keep working during the pandemic.

She said constantly being on the receiving end of people's frustrations, plus being tasked with enforcing public health measures, like the vaccine passport, wasn't worth the minimum wage pay.

When she apologized to customers because they were understaffed, she said many scoffed at the idea that people weren't working.

"And that whole discourse of 'people don't want to work, young people are lazy,' it hugely contributed to my lack of desire to go in and keep trying," she said.

Lorenzo Laurieri, a grocery bagger at a family-run grocery store in the city, said it's something he's heard at work too.

"[Customers are] like: 'There's no service here anymore. I guess nobody wants to work anymore.' And it's kind of frustrating because we are working. It's just not enough."

He said it's especially upsetting since most of the people still working are his age, in their 20s or younger. He said their store used to have about 100 workers, but is down to less than half of that now.

While there used to be five people working to help carry bags to people's cars, he said there are now only two most days, and they also have to juggle health measures, like disinfecting the grocery carts.

It's led to some confrontations with frustrated customers, he said.

"People are being stressed out and it definitely doesn't make it easier, and it can kind of ruin your day if you're having a decent day, which is rare," he said.

"I don't think people really understand. Like, they know the situation, but they refuse to adapt to it."

Working feels 'more like babysitting'

A retail worker who spoke to CBC News also said the constant vigilance is exhausting. CBC has agreed to withhold their name, because they fear losing their job.

"Many people are still not complying with the rules set into place. It makes it difficult to feel like, 'oh, hey, things are going to get better eventually,'" they said.

The worker said there was a recent point when half of the store's staff was out sick.

Meanwhile, they said they've come on to a shift only to find one of their colleagues "having a breakdown" in the backroom, because they had been berated by someone for enforcing public health measures.

WATCH | Young essential workers feel forgotten during pandemic:

"We didn't make the decision to have rules in place but we're on the receiving end of, like, people's [frustrations]. We're the ones they take it out on," they said.

Often, the worker said they have to remind people to wear their mask properly, only to see them pull it back down a few seconds later, for example.

"I find that I'm doing less retail work and more like babysitting," they said.

The worker said they have an immunocompromised family member at home, and they worry about potentially contracting the virus.

"Two years in, it's the 'new normal,'" they said. "It just sucks to still have to police the people who don't have the self-discipline to do it themselves."

Looking for better conditions, pay

If they weren't already working, the retail worker said they probably wouldn't start now, and they understand why some would choose to avoid service work.

They said they personally know of several people, including some employees, who decided to turn their efforts online.

"They ended up opting for 'Oh, I'm just going to stream video games online and I'll make a bit of income that way,'" they said. "And there's a lot of others, like, 'look, I'm going to do TikTok or YouTube.' People find other means of income."

Laurieri, the grocery bagger, said he's fortunate, because he has received raises during the pandemic — but many in his field have not.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union recently criticized the Metro grocery chain, which offered a "recognition bonus" for employees — in the form of gift cards at their stores.

Metro, alongside Loblaws and Sobeys, had offered a $2-an-hour pay increase in the early days of the pandemic, but then cancelled it after the first wave.

Peel, the barista, said she was also receiving additional hazard pay in the first wave, but said it was cancelled after about three months.

Meanwhile, she said her grocery bill "skyrocketed" in the past year, and she struggled to make ends meet on a minimum wage.

"I think that a lot of these big business owners are complaining about having trouble with staff when they're not prioritizing paying their staff properly," she said.

Peel said she expects the labour shortage to continue so long as conditions and pay remain poor. For her part, she doesn't ever see herself going back.

"I deserve better than that, and it's not getting better," she said. "So I'm going to do anything else that I can."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future plans

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't ready to make a decision about retirement. Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other." The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He's under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is comin

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Goodwin's 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • 49ers season falls short of Super Bowl after blown late lead

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season. After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now after blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead for the second time in three postseasons, the 49ers head into an uncertain offseason that will likely see the depa

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Canada defeats U.S. in Hamilton to remain unbeaten on impressive World Cup qualifying run

    Canada continued its march to the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednes

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Stone scores winner, Golden Knights beat Lightning 3-2 in SO

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mark Stone scored the winner in the seventh round of a shootout and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 after blowing a two-goal lead in the third period Saturday night. Robin Lehner stopped 27 shots for the Golden Knights, including 18 combined in the third period and overtime. Brett Howden and William Carrier both had a goal and an assist. Vegas won the shootout 4-3 and finished 2-1-1 on a challenging road trip. Before the game, coach Pete DeBoer said “

  • Vucevic, DeRozan help Bulls beat Trail Blazers 130-116

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday. Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18. C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21. Portland led for much of the first half before Chicago took control late. Trail

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the