Just Stop Oil: Three charged after protesters disrupt Ashes test at Lord’s

(Getty Images)

Three protesters from Just Stop Oil have been charged with aggravated trespass following the disruption at the Ashes test at Lord’s.

Two men ran onto the field with orange paint dust after the first over of the match between England and Australia on Wednesday morning.

The Metropolitan Police on Thursday said three people had been charged in connection with the incident.

Judith Murray, 69 of West Ewell, Surrey, Daniel Knorr, 21, of Oxford, and Jacob Bourne, 26, of Hyde Park, Leeds, have been charged with aggravated trespass, the Metropolitan Police said.

The three will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on July 31.

Superintendent Gerry Parker, Metropolitan Police Service, said: “We will not tolerate criminal or anti-social behaviour and there are serious consequences for people who engage in criminal acts.”