Just Stop Oil threaten to disrupt Pride parade over ‘high-polluting’ sponsors

Just Stop Oil has threatened to disrupt the London Pride parade over its “high-polluting” sponsors such as United Airlines.

Ahead of the event on Saturday, LGBTQ+ supporters of the eco-activist group issued a letter giving Pride a 24-hour ultimatum to meet its demands, or it “may or may not take action at this weekend’s events”.

Its demands included clarity on where Pride sources its money from, what floats are included in the parade, and what “ethical considerations” are taken when deciding who to accept money from.

United Airlines is London Pride’s headline sponsor, while other organisations such as Transport for London (TfL), Netflix and Coca Cola also sponsor the event.

Just Stop Oil also demanded Pride make a statement calling for an end to new oil and gas, and set up a public meeting for its volunteers about joining the “civil resistance” against fossil fuels.

The letter, issued on Thursday, concluded: “We will wait 24 hours, as of 4pm today (28/06), for Pride to respond to our demands and the actions Pride will take.

“Beyond this time or not meeting these demands will mean we may or may not take action at this weekend’s events.”

In response to the threats, Pride said its first priority was the safety of its participants and volunteers, and that it welcomed dialogue from Just Stop Oil after the event this weekend.

In another statement issued on Friday, Just Stop Oil also demanded that Pride stop accepting sponsorship money from “high polluting industries”.

It said: “Pride was born from protest. It speaks to how far we’ve come as a community, that high polluting industries and the banks that fund them, now see Pride as a useful vehicle for sanitising their reputations, waving rainbow flags in one hand whilst accelerating social collapse with the other.

“We are calling on London Pride to make a statement condemning new oil, gas and coal. We also demand that they cease accepting sponsorship money from high polluting industries and stop allowing the inclusion of floats from these organisations in the parade.

“These partnerships embarrass the LGBTQ+ community, at a time when much of the cultural world is rejecting ties to these toxic industries.”

It added: “If London Pride fails to take these basic steps necessary to protect our community, we will have to consider potential escalations which may result in the disruption of Pride.”

Just Stop Oil also called on the “entire LGBTQ+ community” to join in its protest and boycott “for the safety of LGBTQ+ people everywhere”.

British LGBT awards recently ended its sponsorship deals with Shell and BP after nominees and judges began disassociating themselves from the event.

It comes as two of the group’s eco-activists disrupted the Ashes Test earlier this week, sprinting from the Grandstand towards the middle of the pitch, spraying orange powder paint.

‘Safety of others is paramount’

A third protestor, a woman, was stopped by security before she could make it onto the field of play.

There are also concerns that eco-activists will try to disrupt Wimbledon next week, after one Just Stop Oil member was reported as saying: “An image of someone’s hand glued to something on Centre Court would be amazing. That would be very inspiring. There’s a lot of people up for that.”

A spokesperson for Pride in London said: “The safety of others is paramount to Pride in London.

“This year we are highlighting trans+ joy, ensuring that the community knows that with us, they #NeverMarchAlone.

“We call on all individuals, groups and organisations to give this space the respect and focus it deserves in an increasingly hostile and unsafe world.

They added: “Our first priority is the safety of our diverse cohort of volunteers, participants including representatives from across the globe.

“We welcome dialogue with Just Stop Oil after the event and wish everyone a safe and happy Pride.”