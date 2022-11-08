Just Stop Oil return to Dartford crossing and M25 amid second day of chaos

(Essex Police/Twitter)

Just Stop Oil protesters have returned to the M25 and Dartford crossing as another morning of chaos looms for London commuters.

Activists scaled overhead metal structures at several junctions on the motorway, while one protester also climbed a gantry on the north-bound lane of the M25 at the Dartford crossing.

As of around 8.15am, traffic was said to be backing up for four mles on the clockwise carriageway, and for two miles anti-clockwise.

Officers from Hertfordshire Police, Essex Police and Surrey Police were on the scene at various locations on Tuesday morning.

Hertfordshire Police said on Twitter shortly before 7.30am: “Officers are on scene and dealing with protesters who have climbed on to motorway gantries between J8-9 and J12-13 along the M25 this morning. Traffic is currently stopped in both directions at these junctions. Thanks for your patience, we’ll update as soon as possible.”

Essex Police added at 7.45am: “We are currently on scene at the north-bound track of the M25 at the Dartford River Crossing where a protester has climbed on to the gantry at junction 31. Dartford tunnel and two lanes are closed. We are working as quickly as we can to keep you moving.”

Activists targeted gantries between junctions 7 and 8, junctions 8 and 9, and junctions 12 and 13, police said.

National Highways warned drivers on the M25 to expect delays of up to an hour.

It said: “South-East@HighwaysSEASTTraffic is being held northbound at the #A282 #DartfordCrossing due to an @EssexPoliceUK led incident. There are delays of 60 minutes and 5 miles of congestion on the approach. Road users may wish to reroute or delay their journey.”

The protest comes after similar action on Monday, which saw at least 23 Just Stop Oil protesters climb gantries at M25 junctions in London, Surrey, Essex and Kent, causing traffic chaos.

The activist group has been carrying out regular protests - including daily action throughout October - as it calls for the Government to halt all new oil and gas licences.