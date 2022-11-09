Just Stop Oil protests: Police officer hurt amid M25 disruption

A police officer has been injured on the M25 amid climate protests that have closed parts of the motorway in Kent, Surrey, Essex and Hertfordshire.

Essex Police said an officer was struck and injured when a lorry crashed at a rolling roadblock, as the Just Stop Oil group protested for the third day.

One person has been arrested for causing a public nuisance.

Demonstrators have climbed on gantries over the carriageways, forcing police to close sections of the motorway.

Multiple arrests were made on Tuesday after a second day of widespread disruption by protesters.

M25 current situation at 0800 due to protesters:

j4-5 blocked clockwise

j7-8 closed clockwise

j9-8 blocked anticlockwise

j14-13 blocked anti-clockwise

j22-blocked clockwise

j23-27 closed clockwise (protest plus rtc)

j23-22 blocked anticw

j29-30 closed bothways — BBC Radio London Travel (@BBCTravelAlert) November 9, 2022

The motorway was blocked and gantries were climbed by Just Stop Oil activists in Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey.

They said the action was to "demand that the government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents".

Specially trained officers worked to get to those at height down from the gantries on Tuesday

The disruption comes as the COP27 climate summit is held in Egypt, where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told world leaders the war in Ukraine was a reason to act faster to tackle climate change.

The Metropolitan Police said 16 protesters had previously been arrested on the motorway in a joint operation with other counties' police forces.

On Sunday, the High Court granted an injunction preventing M25 protests, meaning anyone involved in any such protest could be found in contempt of court.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.