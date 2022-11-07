Just Stop Oil protests cause chaos across M25

Just Stop Oil protesters have caused chaos across the M25 on Monday morning after climbing multiple motorway gantries at a number of junctions, including in Enfield, Essex and Surrey.

Police are responding to protesters at Junctions 25, 26 in London, Junctions 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14 in Surrey and Junction 30 in Essex.

Hertfordshire Police said officers are responding to reports of people climbing gantries at Junction 22, in Colney, and Junction 23, in South Mimms.

“Officers intercepted a group of protestors at junction 23, and several people were arrested.”

The M25 has re-opened in Surrey in both directions between Junction 7 and 6, National Highways said, after Surrey Police removed a protester from the gantry.

8.40am - Protester now off of the gantry at junction 6 and traffic resuming. pic.twitter.com/5mEPnzRSWJ — Surrey Police (@SurreyPolice) November 7, 2022

Traffic is stopped anticlockwise between Junction 26 and 25 at Waltham Abbey in London. Metropolitan Police said a protester was “safely removed” from Junction 25 at 9.15am.

The M25 in Kent is closed anti-clockwise between Junction 2 and 1A, and closed clockwise between Junction 27 and 28 in Essex.

In Hertfordshire, the M25 is closed clockwise between Junction 21A and 22.

Essex Police said they are responding to reports of people climbing up an overhead gantry close to Junction 30.

“Arrests have been made already. We are dealing robustly and ask the public not to intervene,” they wrote on Twitter.

Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said: “This highly irresponsible action could disrupt many thousands of people and is wholly unreasonable and criminal.

“[We are] working with surrounding forces and national highways, officers will work quickly to make arrests.”

Since the start of October Metropolitan Police have used more than 10,000 officer shifts to police Just Stop Oil protests.

(Just Stop Oil)

Indigo Rumblelow, 28, a spokesperson for Just Stop Oil from London said: “This government is complicit in an illegal and unconstitutional plan to issue more licenses and consents for new oil and gas.

“Our latest Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talks of the importance of ending our dependency on fossil fuels yet he is still planning to allow new fossil fuel projects. This is a failure of politics.”

On Sunday evening, Just Stop Oil warned the Metropolitan Police and National Highways of planned major disruption on the M25.

The group claims the stunt is part of its ongoing campaign calling on the Government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents.

Metropolitan Police said four people were arrested for conspiracy to cause public nuisance at an address in south London.

Monday’s action follows four weeks of continuous protests by supporters of Just Stop Oil, during which the police have made 678 arrests.