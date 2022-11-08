Just Stop Oil protests affect M25 and Dartford Crossing

Essex Police said it was "working as quickly as we can to keep you moving"

Widespread disruption has affected the M25 for a second day running after protests at multiple locations.

The Dartford Tunnel was closed after activists staged protests on a gantry in Thurrock in Essex, while further actions took place in Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey.

Essex Police said someone climbed a gantry at junction 31 on the northbound carriageway at about 07:00 GMT.

Several arrests have been by different police forces.

Police officers remained at the scene at the northern end of the Dartford Crossing, Essex Police said

Earlier, police said the protests would cause "major disruption" to motorists using the M25 to drive from Kent into Essex via the A282 Dartford Crossing.

Both tunnels of the northbound crossing were closed earlier, but one reopened at about 08:45, with the second one reopening by 09:30.

"Due to the dangerous position in which the protester has placed themselves it is likely to be necessary to close the remaining two lanes of the London-bound track of the M25," Essex Police said.

Just Stop Oil activists said about 15 of its supporters were on gantries at "multiple locations".

It said in a statement that the action was to "demand that the government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents".

Hertfordshire Police said it had responded to reports of "protest activity" at junction 20 (Kings Langley), junctions 21a (Bricket Wood) and junction 22 (London Colney) of the M25.

It had closed some lanes for officers to assess the situation, it added.

Surrey Police said it had dealt with protesters who have climbed on to motorway gantries on the M25 between junctions seven (for the M23) and eight (Reigate) and eight and nine (Leatherhead), and junctions 12 (M3) and 13 (Staines).

"The activist on the motorway gantry between J7-8 has now been brought down and arrested," the force said.

Traffic flows were expected return to normal in Surrey, the force said.

Kent Police said two protesters had been arrested at junction 1b (Dartford) of the M25. The force said the motorway remained open, but motorists faced delays following the protest on the Essex side of the Thames estuary.

The Met Police said it was working with neighbouring forces "following further protest activity targeting the M25 this morning".

