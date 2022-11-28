Just Stop Oil protesters slow traffic on the Strand in London

About 12 climate change activists walked along the Strand, holding up traffic in central London

A protest by a small group of Just Stop Oil activists has slowed traffic on a central London road, causing tailbacks.

About 12 climate change demonstrators walked along the Strand carrying banners, slowing cars and buses.

Another demonstration was held in Shepherd's Bush, west London, at the start of what is expected to be two weeks of action.

The Met Police arrested 755 Just Stop Oil activists during a number of protests in October and November.

Some onlookers waiting for buses in the Strand reacted angrily to the latest demonstration saying the protesters were delaying their onward travel, although others expressed their support for the group.

Small moving protest by ⁦@JustStop_Oil⁩ near Trafalgar Square, now heading along the Strand pic.twitter.com/bGtFiXGhwF — Harry Low (@HarryLow49) November 28, 2022

The Met said it believed demonstrators were planning disruptive activity across the capital until 14 December.

On Sunday, Cdr Karen Findlay said police were "fully prepared" for any protests, and "where activists cross the line into criminality, the Met will provide a proportionate policing response".

Just Stop Oil are calling on the government to end all new oil and gas projects to tackle climate change.

Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Are you affected by issues covered in this story? Email: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.