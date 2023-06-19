Just Stop Oil protesters ‘plotting to glue themselves to Wimbledon Centre Court’

Andy Murray waves to the Centre Court crowd in 2022 (REUTERS)

Eco-warriors are reportedly plotting to disrupt Wimbledon by storming onto the prestigious Centre Court and glueing themselves to the net.

Just Stop Oil is said to have told an undercover reporter that the group are planning a protest at the iconic tennis tournament similiar to when an activist glued themselves to a snooker table at the Crucible.

Activists are volunteering to be part of the protest to form an “inspiring image” broadcast to the entire world.

One activist told The Sun: “An image of someone’s hand glued to something on Centre Court would be amazing.

“That would be very inspiring. There’s a lot of people up for that.”

One protester said: “Wimbledon is a bit of an open secret. It would be an iconic image. It would be an even better photo than the snooker.”

According to the paper, the group is debating whether they should glue themselves to the net, the umpire’s chair or even the grass court.

A Just Stop Oil protester jumped onto the table and threw orange powder during a World Snooker Championship match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry (PA)

In April, an activist wearing a “Just Stop Oil” T-shirt interrupted the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield by jumping onto one of the tables and tipping out orange powder.

Activists have been staging demonstrations every day since April 24, mainly marching slowly on major roads in London, but also disrupting high profile events like the Chelsea Flower Show, Gallagher Premiership rugby final at Twickenham.

Just Stop Oil have been approached for comment on the Wimbledon plot.

The Wimbledon Championships begin on Monday the 3rd of July, and run for two weeks.