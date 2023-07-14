Just Stop Oil protesters interrupt the Proms

Two protesters from environmental campaign group Just Stop Oil have interrupted the First Night of the Proms at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The duo mounted the stage and briefly unfurled an orange banner.

They were met with boos and jeers from some members of the audience at the BBC's classical music festival, before being led away by security staff.

Just Stop Oil has targeted a number of events this year, including the Ashes, Wimbledon and the Chelsea Flower Show.

In a tweet, Just Stop Oil said their supporters "set off confetti cannons and sounded air horns, demanding the UK government immediately halt all new oil and gas consents and licences. They attempted to address the audience before being forcibly removed".

They added the action, which lasted for about five minutes shortly after the interval, targeted the event because of the BBC's "underwhelming coverage of the climate emergency".

The Proms opening night featured a new translation of Jean Sibelius's Snöfrid, narrated by The Crown actress Lesley Manville, and a new work by Ukrainian composer Bohdana Frolyak, called Let The Light In.