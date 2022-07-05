Just Stop Oil protesters glue themselves to Da Vinci painting at Royal Academy

(Just Stop Oil)

Just Stop Oil activists have glued themselves to a full-size copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper at the Royal Academy in London.

It comes after two Just Stop Oil eco-warriors glued themselves to the frame of a Constable painting The Hay Wain at the National Gallery on Monday night.

It’s the fifth time in the last week that protesters have glued themselves to major artwork in what they describe as “an act of civil resistance”.

The group is calling on the Government to halt new oil and gas licenses in the UK.

Four protesters sat on a bench under the full-scale copy of Leonardo Da Vinci’s famous painting, attributed to one of his pupils Giampietrino, on Tuesday. Each protester has one hand glued to the frame.

The Last Supper depicts the last time that Jesus sat down and ate with his apostles before he was crucified.

The words ‘No New Oil’ had been spray painted below the painting.

“We must halt all new oil and gas right now. We will stop disrupting art institutions as soon as the government makes a meaningful statement to do so,” said former primary school teacher Lucy Porter.

In a statement, Just Stop Oil said it’s “calling for the government to commit to immediately halt new oil and gas licenses in the UK and for the directors, employees and members of art institutions to join the Just Stop Oil coalition in peaceful civil resistance”.

