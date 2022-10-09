Just Stop Oil protesters block Piccadilly Circus on ninth day of action

Prostesters from Just Stop Oil set up roadblocks around Piccadilly Circus with some gluing themselves to the road to halt traffic on a ninth day of action on Sunday.

The group, made up of 45 supporters, caused traffic jams around the busy junction as part of a series of demonstrations aimed at forcing the Government into further action to tackle climate chnage.

Earlier on Sunday morning, 35 activists from the group marched from Downing Street to the Royal Courts of Justice.

A Met police spokesman said officers were removing protesters from Piccadilly Circus with specialists releasing them from glue and other methods they had used to attach themselves to the road.

As of yet, there have been no arrests.

Vanya Marks, 45 a mum of two from East London was at the demonstration and said she did not believe the Government was taking climate change seriously enough.

She said: “Once you know the damage that fossil fuels are doing to the climate and what this means for people, you know you have to take action. Because if you don’t, it’s like you’re saying you are ok with this damage.

“The government is not only refusing to take action to stop extracting fossil fuels, they are actively making the situation worse by fast-tracking new gas and oil licences. When organised society is in tatters and my kids are fighting strangers for the last loaf of bread in the supermarket, I want to look them in the eye and tell them that I tried my best.”

Bertie Coyle, 27, a writer and volunteer from South London said: “I’m sick of the people who profit from oil laughing at us. We don’t need to just roll over and pretend it’s not happening. The government has chosen to prioritise looting this country, rather than protecting the people.

It’s one step forward, two steps back. That’s why we need direct action and nonviolent civil resistance. It’s unpleasant to face the reality of climate change now, but it’s going to be so much worse if we don’t act immediately.”

Anne Richards, 64, an Emeritus Professor with three daughters and two granddaughters from London said: “ I am taking action for my children, grandchildren and all future generations. When I see the devastating consequences of climate change happening now it makes me so angry that we, as the public, are so complacent and passive.

“We will not be intimidated by changes to the law, we will not be stopped by private injunctions sought to silence peaceful people.”

The group have been targeting different locations across the capital in a bid to raise awareness of their cause.

A blockade on Saturday caused severe traffic disruption on Marylebone Road which leads onto the A40.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said on Saturday: “Three people, one 26-year-old man and two women, aged 28 and 22, were arrested in Berwick Road, W1 after a proactive vehicle stop at 10.20am this morning on suspicion of possession of an article to cause criminal damage, namely fire extinguishers full of paint.

“So far today, there has been a total of 24 arrests related to the Just Stop Oil protests.

“The two locations that were blocked by protesters were Edgware Road/ Upper Berkley Road and Marylebone Road/Baker Street. Both roads have now reopened.”