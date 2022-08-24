Just Stop Oil protesters block service stations on M25 in second day of action

Photograph: Guy Smallman/Getty Images

Environmental protesters have blocked three service stations on the M25 in a second day of action this week attempting to pressure the government into ending new oil and gas projects.

According to the Just Stop Oil campaign, 32 of its supporters took action from 5am at Cobham services in Surrey, Clacket Lane services in Kent and Thurrock services in Essex.

They blocked access to petrol pumps by sitting in the road with banners, while some also sabotaged petrol pumps by breaking the display glass, covering them with spray paint or locking on to them.

Surrey police said its officers made 20 arrests after attending Cobham and Clacket Lane services. Cobham had reopened, with limited access to petrol, but Clacket Lane remained closed in both directions due to damage to pumps.

In a statement, Just Stop Oil said the protest was intended to “put further pressure on petrol and diesel supplies for the south-east ahead of the August bank holiday weekend”.

On Tuesday, several dozen supporters staged blockades, trespasses and tunnel protests at oil terminals in Essex and Warwickshire, disrupting deliveries. Just Stop Oil said 35 of its supporters had been arrested for taking part in that protest, with nine due in Birmingham crown court for breaking injunctions.

“Just Stop Oil continues acts of civil resistance in the face of government repression, while 46 new north sea oilfields are greenlighted, as the UK faces climate induced drought, record wildfires and the most extreme heat ever recorded,” the campaign group said in a statement.

“This climate crisis is unfolding as the worst cost of living crisis since the 1930s hits, with millions being forced into destitution as oil and grain companies make record profits and famine stalks the world.”

Just Stop Oil began its campaign on 1 April with coordinated protests at oil terminals in the Midlands and the south of England. They have said they will continue their protests until the government agrees a moratorium on all new oil and gas extraction projects.